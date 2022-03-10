Polk County, Florida Selects OpenCounter to Streamline Permitting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenCounter, a leading provider of public sector permitting technology, announced today that Polk County, FL has selected the company’s permit discovery solutions to streamline the permitting and land development processes for residents, business owners, and the development community. OpenCounter is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

The population of Polk County has grown by more than 20% since 2010, and its strategic location alongside major highways connecting Tampa and Orlando has made it a sought-after location for homes and businesses. The county intends to capitalize on its momentum by identifying and implementing innovative solutions to universal challenges and establish a reputation as a top region to conduct business in Florida.

Leveraging OpenCounter’s Zoning, Business, and Residential Permit Discovery portals, the county will facilitate growth by establishing a better permitting experience for staff and applicants. The online self-service portals, anticipated to launch later this year, will eliminate the need to visit or contact separate county departments to find answers to permitting questions. Applicants will be able to access intuitive tools and resources at any time, from any internet-connected device, to more effectively and independently navigate each step of the permitting process. By integrating directly with Accela ACA, the county’s permitting system of record, OpenCounter will establish a complete, seamless permitting experience from discovery through issuance and compliance.

“Polk County is growing rapidly, and if we are going to capitalize on that momentum we need innovative solutions that make doing business easier,” said Benjamin Dunn, Building Director, Polk County. “We are really excited about how OpenCounter will serve as a wealth of information for the area, a resource to help navigate permitting, and a means of streamlining our business processes. We anticipate that both applicants and staff will see a great improvement in their overall experience and a greater number of businesses who are eager to work here.”

“Polk County is a fantastic example of a region committed to supporting growth through innovation,” Joel Mahoney, CEO and co-founder of OpenCounter. “By modernizing the permitting process, Polk County will accelerate economic development and become an even more attractive hub for businesses. We’re thrilled to add Polk County to our expanding register of Florida customers which includes innovative local governments in Miami, Orlando, and Pasco County.”

About OpenCounter

OpenCounter is on a mission to build a modern user interface to local government. Our permitting and licensing portals help constituents navigate the permitting process and stay in compliance while freeing up staff resources and increasing customer satisfaction. We've assembled a team of seasoned government innovators and Silicon Valley technologists to build one of the most advanced permitting and licensing engines on the market. Today, we work with cities and counties across the country to streamline permitting and help their communities thrive. OpenCounter iis a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

