Vestiaire Collective Taps UserTesting to Stay Ahead of Fast-Changing Sustainable Fashion Trends

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that Vestiaire Collective, the leading global platform for desirable pre-owned luxury fashion, has selected UserTesting to help it more quickly adapt to rapidly changing fashion-community attitudes and market conditions.

With more than 15 million members across 80 countries worldwide and offices in Paris, London, New York, Berlin, Singapore and Hong Kong, Vestiaire Collective’s vision and mission is to transform the fashion industry for a more sustainable future by empowering its community to drive the change. Sellers submit over 20,000 new items to Vestiaire Collective every day, where buyers search for highly coveted and sold-out fashion pieces from top brands like Givenchy, Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry.

With UserTesting, Vestiaire Collective’s product design team will gain a richer, deeper understanding of what matters most to the fashion enthusiasts interested in buying luxury items at lower prices while shrinking their carbon footprints.

“UserTesting provides access to a large worldwide user panel and a platform that facilitates user research tests creation and results analysis. This has allowed us to multiply the frequency and speed of our user research phases through unmoderated testing, and to develop a better understanding of all second-hand fashion buyers and sellers, specially those who are not necessarily Vestiaire Collective users yet,” said Paul Ladevèze, vice president of product design at Vestiaire Collective.

“It’s not easy to remain relevant in the luxury fashion resale market, but Vestiaire Collective has made itself a leader there while also reducing fashion overproduction and overconsumption,” said David Satterwhite, chief revenue officer of UserTesting. “We at UserTesting are proud to help Vestiaire Collective efficiently gain the rich insights it needs to stay at the forefront of sustainable fashion trends around the globe.”

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives (CxNs), so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting eliminates the guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,300 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

About Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective is the leading global platform for desirable pre-loved fashion. It is dedicated to transforming the fashion industry for a more sustainable future by promoting the circular fashion movement as an alternative to overproduction and overconsumption and the wasteful practices of the fashion industry. It provides its community with inspiration, tools and features to lead the change as they sell and buy unique pre-loved pieces from each other’s wardrobes. The platform is unique thanks to its highly engaged community and its rare, desirable inventory of 3 million items. Launched in Paris in 2009, Vestiaire Collective is a Certified B Corporation® with offices in Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and a tech hub in Berlin. Find out more by downloading the app, visiting www.vestiairecollective.com and following @vestiaireco on Instagram.