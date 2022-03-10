Atmosphere Brings Sports Back to the Center With the Launch of Atmosphere Sports

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced the launch of Atmosphere Sports, the first sports channel created exclusively for public spaces and a revolution in how sports news is consumed out of home.

Atmosphere Sports brings sports fans the latest breaking news, live scores, highlights, live betting lines, as well as the hottest sports news and memes that are popping on social media. Designed to serve as both a business’s primary entertainment and the ideal second screen experience, the channel can play alongside the evening’s biggest games, where it will allow viewers to look up and leave the days of needing a phone for breaking news, data and betting lines behind.

The channel is the latest in a series of additions to Atmosphere’s lineup that allows venues to replace and supplement expensive cable subscriptions in the OOH space. Atmosphere Sports removes the talking heads that now dominate sports news and instead focuses on what consumers really want: a simple, clean way to digest the latest news in sports.

Atmosphere Sports is led by executive producer Matt Collette, who previously ran the New York City Studio for Yahoo! Sports and created original shows Props, The Bandwagon and The Bounce. Prior to that, Collette oversaw an Original Content and Development group for IMG and worked as a producer for Fox Sports and ESPN. In 2016, Matt won an Emmy as Showrunner of Garbage Time with Katie Nolan, which ran for three seasons on FS1.

“Modern sports coverage has developed this bad habit of getting away from the sports part too much. Debates and opinions are great, but not all the time. There isn’t a dedicated, reliable sports source to simply stay informed anymore,” said Collette. “With Atmosphere Sports, we are fixing both problems: the 24/7 comprehensive sports news channel is returning, and with it, a one-stop shop for everything you need to know.”

"Like many people these days, I love sports but I am too busy to really stay on top of what's going on across the vast landscape of sports," said Leo Resig, Atmosphere's CEO and Co-Founder. "I not only want to be informed with news, scores, standings, and betting lines, but more importantly, I want to be entertained with incredible plays, bloopers, and viral UGC sports clips. Like so many of our amazing channels on Atmosphere, we identify a problem and fix it. Atmosphere Sports solves this problem and you don't need audio to enjoy it. Move over SportsCenter."

Atmosphere now reaches over 20,000 venues worldwide, with over 1,200 venues coming from outside of the US. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature and entertainment, reaching more than 19 million unique visitors per month. The company was also just named to this year’s Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 64 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies list, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group (theCHIVE) and spun out in 2019. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.