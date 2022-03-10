Baidu Global’s AI-Integrated Marketing Platform MediaGo to Include New Offerings Powered by Xandr

SAN FRANCISCO & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baidu Global today announced that its AI-integrated marketing platform MediaGo has entered into a strategic collaboration with Xandr, a data-enabled technology ad platform.

Through this integration, MediaGo’s global advertisers, marketers and brands now have access to premium, brand-safe display and native ad inventory from Xandr’s marketplace, with video formats on the roadmap. Initially available via Xandr’s Monetize SSP publishers in the U.S., the relationship will expand in the coming months to include premium publisher inventory across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

“At MediaGo, we continually focus on improving our advertisers’ ad performance by helping them reach high value, large scale and audience focused inventory across the open internet, further enhancing their ability to reach higher ROI and better marketing results,” said Elaine Hu, Head of U.S. Strategy and Partnership at Baidu’s Global Business Unit. “To further this goal, we are excited to partner with Xandr across international markets, broadening the opportunities for our full funnel marketers to reach the right audiences, across different touch points.”

“Further deepening our commitment to driving results for both advertisers and content creators, we are delighted to partner with Baidu and bring the best of Xandr’s technology to MediaGo,” said Sze How Chan, associate director, market development, Xandr.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is a global AI-integrated marketing platform under the Baidu Global brand that helps clients to rapidly expand into the global market and enhance international influence. Available to customers in East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America, MediaGo provides cross-media integrated marketing solutions, including programmatic advertising, advertising reselling and AI-backed recommendations to more than 10,000 companies. MediaGo is committed to building an AI advertising engine that leverages media context to achieve precision marketing in the modern era.

About Baidu Global

Baidu Global is the international AI business growth engine under the Baidu brand, providing global users with intelligent Internet services in multiple scenarios. Baidu Global covers more than 200 countries and regions around the world. With its strong localized operation capabilities, Baidu Global integrates global high-quality resources and offers a powerful engine that helps partners achieve rapid growth.

About Xandr

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest, Xandr Monetize and Xandr Curate, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.