Geotab and Free2move Partner to Deliver an Integrated Telematics Solution for Stellantis

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation today, announced its partnership with Free2move, the global fleet, mobility & connected data company of Stellantis. Through this partnership, Geotab plans to deliver a Geotab Integrated Solution for Stellantis brand vehicles in North America, including eligible Ram, Dodge, Jeep® and Chrysler. The collaborative solution announced at Work Truck Week 2022 will utilize embedded telematics in Stellantis vehicles, to enable the seamless integration of vehicle data from Free2move servers into the MyGeotabTM platform. With access to one unified and easy-to-use telematics dashboard, fleet managers can generate reports and measure key metrics to help optimize fleet performance and improve mobility.

The embedded telematics device provides fleet owners with Stellantis made vehicles with access to rich data insights and Geotab’s fleet management services on one convenient platform, helping fleets improve productivity, compliance and safety. With no additional hardware or installation required, fleets can also reduce costs and maximize uptime, boosting profitably and increasing efficiency. The solution also presents the benefit of access to the Geotab Marketplace, a portfolio of mobile apps, hardware Add-Ons and software Add-Ins that enable Geotab customers to tailor their fleet management solutions further.

“Geotab and Free2move share a common goal, to improve mobility and enhance fleet efficiency,” said Rob Minton, Associate Vice President of Connected Car Development at Geotab. “As one of the top operating systems for connected fleets, the solution from Geotab, in collaboration with Free2move, will supply fleets with a telematics solution that is simple to activate, cost-effective and will help fleet managers better manage their fleets.”

“Free2move is excited to partner with Geotab to provide enhanced fleet management through an embedded telematics solution,” said Benjamin Maillard, General Manager at Free2move North America. “We are focused on innovation and improving mobility. With the new solution for Stellantis vehicles, we are delivering unique value by merging traditional fleet management with enhanced mobility solutions.”

Launching later this year, the solution will be compatible with eligible connected Stellantis brand vehicles including select 2018 and newer models and all 2022 and newer models, through a basic or premium connectivity plan. The solution will be available starting in the U.S., with plans for global availability in the coming years.

Learn more about the Geotab Integrated Solution for Stellantis here.

About Free2move

Free2move is the Global Mobility & Connected Data company of Stellantis. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, Free2move aims to simplify and guarantee mobility for both private and business customers with solutions adapted to all needs, anywhere and anytime. To learn more, please visit www.free2move.com.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.