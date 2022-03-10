Walmart and BetterUp Launch Platform To Support Mental Fitness for Millions of Caregivers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today BetterUp®, the human transformation company, and Walmart announced a new curated subscription and community offering to support the caregiver population. “BetterUp for Caregivers™” is the only coaching subscription offering available exclusively through The Wellness Hub on Walmart.com. The product offering is the first of its kind to-date, designed by PhDs and behavioral scientists to deliver measurable improvement in resilience and life satisfaction. Members will experience live group programming, community support, and a wide array of on-demand solutions, including drop-in workshops, Coaching Circles™, tailored self-guided programs, and personalized assessments – all created to improve resilience, energy, and social connection.

An estimated one in five Americans – 53 million people – provide unpaid assistance and support to parents, adults, and children with health needs.1 Evidence shows that the majority of these caregivers have little to no support, and at least one third of all caregivers provide care to others while suffering from poor health themselves. BetterUp coaches on the platform are certified, highly vetted, and specialize in supporting caregivers to overcome their unique challenges. The weekly community interaction is supported by action-oriented and validated exercises based on more than one million BetterUp coaching sessions that have helped people identify their strengths, unlock greater clarity and reach better mental fitness. On average, members who start their coaching journey low in these areas see a 149% increase in resilience, an 83% increase in life satisfaction and a 90% increase in stress management.

“Caregivers suffer some of the highest levels of stress and isolation in our country,” said Eduardo Medina, co-founder and COO of BetterUp. “It’s critical to provide effective support for such an important community, and we’re proud to harness BetterUp’s expertise in human transformation to support them in finding social connection, building their mental fitness and increasing their resilience through science-backed digital and human-centered solutions. This is the first time that a solution of this magnitude has been attempted, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Walmart to provide a transformational experience for this community at scale.”

“BetterUp for Caregivers” taps into over eight years of insights and experience in coaching and Whole Person™ development, rooted in science and a holistic approach to creating mental fitness and resilience in individuals. The offering will have a wide array of on-demand solutions including 25-minute drop-in workshops on topics like stress and finding balance, tailored self-guided programs, and personalized assessments. A focal part of the offering includes Self-Care for Caregivers Coaching Circles™, a live community program led by professional Coaches that will cover topics like self-care, building strength and resilience, nurturing, and compassion.

“Over the past few years at Walmart, we have been working tirelessly to bring trusted wellness and personal care products to our customers so that they can live better and feel their best,” said Julie Barber, Senior Vice President of Health & Wellness Merchandising, Walmart U.S. “Many of these customers serve their own family members as caregivers, giving of themselves daily with very little time devoted to their own wellness. This is why we are so excited to bring BetterUp for Caregivers to Walmart.com – offering accessible, on-demand solutions for customers who care for those around them.”

BetterUp for Caregivers is a monthly subscription and includes live classes, interactive exercises, quizzes, games, well-being tracking, community support and confidential, 24/7 access to resources and more tools, costing an average of about $30 per week.

To learn more, please visit www.betterup.com/for-caregivers.

1 National Alliance for Caregiving & AARP. (2020). Caregiving in the U.S. Washington, D.C.

