AskVet Launches KONG Club, a Comprehensive Solution for Creating a Healthy Pet Lifestyle

SAN MARCOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AskVet is pleased to announce the launch of KONG Club, a members-only monthly subscription that gives dogs and cats the joy of new KONG toys, treats, and products—and offers pet parents 1:1 vet-led guidance to manage their pets’ healthy lifestyle. KONG Club is the first complete pet wellness membership program, combining AskVet’s world-leading mobile pet health management platform and KONG toys, the world’s best-selling pet enrichment toys.

What’s included with KONG Club?

A carefully curated KONG kit designed to enhance pets’ daily life, delivered monthly.

Personalized guidance and 1:1 vet-supported pet coaching throughout the pet parenting journey.

Live support from AskVet’s licensed veterinarians on topics like behavior, nutrition, and preventative care—available 24/7.

Access to fellow pet families and experts in the AskVet Clubhouse—an online community for trading advice, tips, recipes, and more!

Plus, financial support for emergencies with a Rainy Day Fund—up to $1,000!

K.D. Frueh, President of the KONG Company says, “KONG’s success is built upon enriching pets’ lives with play and mental stimulation that nurtures their natural instincts and brings joy to both pets and their parents. Our relationship with AskVet gives KONG the opportunity to deepen our support of pet parents so that KONG is a comprehensive solution. The KONG brand stands for a joyous relationship with your pet and AskVet uses Personalized Pet Plans to help guide pet parents through every step of pet parenting.”

“AskVet believes that lifestyle drives health outcomes. The keys to the success of AskVet’s pet health management platform are the data, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and veterinarian-designed Personalized Pet Plans (PPPs) that help pet parents manage numerous daily decisions that make up a pet’s healthy lifestyle,” says Cal Lai, Founder and CEO of AskVet. “Your pet’s health is not static, so the KONG Club experience evolves to meet a dog’s or cat’s specific needs based on medical conditions, environment, breed, and stage of life.”

KONG Club helps pet parents make lifestyle decisions that keep pets healthy, thereby minimizing or avoiding the diseases, pain, suffering, and costs that come with age, breed, and poor habits. AskVet’s community of pet parents, veterinarians, pet coaches, nutritionists, behaviorists, and naturopaths are all here to guide and support pet parents through their pets’ life journey.

Learn more about KONG Club at https://kongclub.app/. Monthly subscriptions for KONG Club start at $34.99 for dogs and $24.99 for cats.