LTK Study Shows Rising Influence of Creators on both Male and Female Shopping Trends

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A recent study conducted by LTK, the largest global influencer marketing platform, finds that the online shopping habits of men and women are becoming increasingly similar as the majority are now not only doing most of their online shopping from their phones, but are more influenced than ever by the people they follow on social media.

While women continue to lead in their propensity to shop from social media, 70% of men also reported shopping from social posts. Fashion, beauty and personal care items rank the highest for both men and women, though both are regularly purchasing a wide selection of items from influencer recommendations ranging from cleaning supplies to pet products. In fact, creators are cited as the most influential drivers of purchase decisions online, above brands, retailers, celebrities and store associates.

The rise of creator-led shopping has even surfaced a new consumer category: Influential Shoppers™ – social-savvy, hyper-loyal consumers who are regularly making purchases from creators they follow and then resharing those finds on social media, driving incremental sales and engagement.

“What’s important for brand marketers to understand is that an influencer’s audience can be just as important as the influencer themself,” said Rodney Mason, Head of Marketing for LTK Brand Partnerships. “Not only are influencers selling a significant portion of the market in trackable sales, but their followers are also driving significant sales through promotion of those purchases online. We look at these trends and how they play out across social shopping so brands can best connect with and convert their target audiences.”

LTK’s proprietary research was conducted in June 2021 and included surveying over 2,000 adults reflective of the US population with 97% confidence.

