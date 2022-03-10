Victory Capital Reports February 2022 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $176.0 billion as of February 28, 2022.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Feb. 28, 2022 Jan. 31, 2022 Solutions $ 57,305 $ 58,312 Fixed Income 34,084 34,587 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 30,028 29,119 U.S. Small Cap Equity 18,663 18,521 U.S. Large Cap Equity 14,086 14,618 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 15,169 15,492 Alternative Investments 3,549 3,054 Total Long-Term Assets $ 172,884 $ 173,703 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,122 3,095 Total Assets Under Management $ 176,005 $ 176,798 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 117,735 $ 118,998 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 53,366 52,952 ETFs4 4,904 4,848 Total Assets Under Management $ 176,005 $ 176,798

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $176.0 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

