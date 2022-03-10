Segra Renews Partnership with Richmond Flying Squirrels

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Segra, one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure companies in the Eastern U.S., announced that it has renewed its partnership with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The minor league baseball team in Richmond, VA, is a Double A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

“Segra has a long-standing commitment to supporting the communities we serve through partnerships such as this one,” said Kevin T. Hart, Segra’s CEO. “We’re proud to partner with teams like the Flying Squirrels who not only serve as family-friendly entertainment for the Richmond area during the baseball season, but also have a strong history of community outreach and business development efforts throughout the year.”

The renewed partnership includes a number of opportunities for community engagement, such as Segra’s sponsorship of the Picnic Zone and co-sponsorship of RVA Day with ChamberRVA. The Picnic Zone is a dedicated section for the community to connect with each other and enjoy a unique fan experience. On RVA Day, Friday, May 6th, area businesses are encouraged to bring staff members and customers for an afternoon of fun at the Squirrels game.

“We are beyond excited about our upcoming season and thrilled with our continued partnership with Segra. We are who we are because of relationships with forward thinking, community minded partners such as Segra and look forward to creating many memories with the employees and customers of Segra and impacting the entire Richmond Region in unison with Segra,” stated Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Todd “Parney” Parnell.

