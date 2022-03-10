Discover a Dozen KRISPY KREME® Doughnuts at the End of the Rainbow This St. Patrick’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This St. Patrick’s Day, a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts is the real pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. For everyone celebrating, they’ll discover that the new St. Patrick’s Day collection of doughnuts are good as gold, or maybe even better, including the return of the treasured green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut.

Available beginning March 10 for a limited time at “the end of the rainbow” – participating shops across the U.S. – Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day Collection includes four festive doughnuts that come in a custom St. Patrick’s Day-inspired box:

Lenny Leprechaun Doughnut: A glazed doughnut hand decorated like a leprechaun with green and black icing, buttercream and a fondant hat. ​

A glazed doughnut hand decorated like a leprechaun with green and black icing, buttercream and a fondant hat. ​ Luck O’ the Rainbow Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in green icing and green sprinkles, topped with buttercream and a sugar piece rainbow. ​

An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in green icing and green sprinkles, topped with buttercream and a sugar piece rainbow. ​ ​ St. Patrick’s Shamrock Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Original Kreme™, dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend. ​

A doughnut filled with Original Kreme™, dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend. ​ ​Green Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a St. Patrick’s sprinkle blend. ​

On March 16 and 17, Krispy Kreme will bring back its fan favorite O’riginal Glazed Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut gone green, available by the dozen. Guests who visit Krispy Kreme shops wearing green those two days (in-shop, pick-up or drive-thru) can receive one FREE O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary.

​“While many have questioned what’s really at the end of a rainbow, this year we’re all in luck that it’s a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “Whether you share a dozen of our new St. Patrick’s Day collection with friends and family or enjoy our classic O’riginal Glazed Doughnut while wearing green, discover the real pot of gold this St. Patrick’s Day at a Krispy Kreme shop near you.”

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.