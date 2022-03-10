Libsyn Celebrates Women’s History Month With Its #ClaimPodParity Movement to Uplift Diverse Creators

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”), the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service’ platform, announced the launch of a social movement kicking off during Women’s History Month that shines a spotlight on the powerful female voices within the podcast industry. The grassroots effort begins with a three-pronged activation, dubbed #ClaimPodParity, which aims to uplift, educate, and nurture diverse audio creators.

Podcasting is experiencing explosive growth and engagement, and its overall audience is more diverse than ever, according to The Infinite Dial 2021® from Edison Research and Triton Digital. Approximately eighty million Americans – 28% of the U.S. 12+ population – are now weekly podcast listeners. Forty-six percent of the monthly podcast listening audience in the U.S. is female. Moreover, some of the most influential voices in podcasting today are women. But an AT&T study showed they only represent 27 percent of total podcast creators.

“Libsyn is not only democratizing podcasting with a one-stop shop for creators of all of all sizes to grow, monetize and stay independent, but we’re also working to foster a more inclusive ecosystem,” said Elsie Escobar, Community Manager at Libsyn, co-host and producer of The Feed: The Official Libsyn Podcast, and co-founder and co-host of She Podcasts. “While great strides have been made across the podcast industry in recent years to bring more visibility and opportunity to diverse creators, there is still more work to be done to achieve gender parity. That’s why through #ClaimPodParity, we’re amplifying female voices to drive industry change and further inspire a future generation of fierce creators.”

Among the key elements of the three-pronged activation:

Female Podcasters’ Call to Action: #ClaimPodParity

Libsyn has convened a community of women podcasting professionals who are making an impact in the space to uplift and advocate other inspirational female creators. Via their social media channels, which collectively reach hundreds of thousands of followers, the pros will accelerate the conversation around gender equality using the following hashtag: #ClaimPodParity. The social media marketing initiative, which will run throughout the month of March, includes the following creators:

CREATOR PODCAST Bethany Hawkins Chatting Over Chowder Arielle Nissenblatt Feedback with EarBuds Lauren Passell Podcast the Newsletter and Podcast Marketing Magic Kimberly Sumpter Sistahs Connect Lauren Wrighton The Podcast Manager Show Brenda Hernández Jaimes Ellas Traci DeForge Journey to There Jen Edds Beauty and the Gi Laura Joyce Davis Shelter in Place Andrea Klunder Podcast Envy and The Creative Impostor Laila Noort The Office Memo Darlene Gonzalez The Inspired Guide Tangia Estrada That's What She Did Podcast Maribel Quezada Smith DIFERENTE Lena Gothberg Shipping Podcast Helen King The C Word Radio Jessica Kupferman She Podcasts

CREATOR PODCAST Karin Hoegh Solopreneurcast Twila Dang Small Change Carrie Caulfield Arick Just Podcasting, Fairy Podmother, and Podcast Editors Mastermind Nikita Burks-Hale Headphones and Crayons Jeni Wren Stottrup Gritty Birds Juleyka Lantigua LWC Studios Laura Joyce Davis Shelter in Place Espree Devora Women in Tech Podcast Naomi Mellor Smashing The Ceiling Sarah Rhea Werner Girl In Space and Write Now with Sarah Werner Pam Covarrubias Cafe con Pam Rita Bautista Latina Podcasters Network/Latino Pods Jackie MacDougall The Grown-Ass Woman's Guide JJ Ramberg Goodpods Latrice Samson Richards Stories All Around Us

Amplifying Female Voices in Audio

Female podcasting experts have become essential in not only educating the next generation of podcasters, but also spurring innovation and sparking creativity within the podcast industry. In partnership with Libsyn, top podcast player apps, podcast communities, and a podcast database will highlight a series of podcasts about podcasting led by women. The list of content will be prominently featured on the following partners’ homepages and feeds: Castro, Goodpods, Overcast, Podfest Multimedia Expo, Podchaser, Podcast Business Journal, and She Podcasts. The expert-driven content will showcase female-first views, deep insights, and actionable advice to support creators’ podcasting journey – from improving audio quality, creating valuable content for your listeners to marketing and monetizing your podcast.

She Podcasts’ “The State of Podcasting”

Libsyn is also joining forces with She Podcasts, an educational community, podcast, and live-event series (She Podcasts LIVE) created for women and non-binary audio creators, to host an all-female panel discussion on “The State of Podcasting.” Podcasts are becoming one of the most popular entertainment mediums across the globe. The discussion will explore the current state of podcasting for key verticals, including enhancing podcast discovery, shaping a thriving podcast career to fit your life, and examining new ways of measuring podcast success and impact. The panel, which will take place on Thursday, March 17 at 4 p.m. ET, will also share tips for growing your audience, standing out from the crowd, delivering a high-quality audio production, and empowering and engaging your listeners. Moderated by Elsie Escobar, the panelists include:

Twila Dang, Co-host, Small Change and Founder & CEO, Matriarch Digital Media

Jessica Kupferman, Co-founder & CEO, She Podcasts

Juleyka Lantigua, Founder & CEO of Award-Winning LWC Digital Media Studios

Kristen Meinzer, Award-Winning Podcaster & Author

JJ Ramberg, Co-founder of Goodpods

Christina Moore, Founder of Don’t Skip Media

To register for the live-streamed She Podcasts’ “The State of Podcasting” event, please RSVP here.

