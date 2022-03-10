Acuity International Tapped to Support Hawthorne Army Depot Operations and Maintenance Services Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acuity International, a leading provider of process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises, today announced the award of a subcontract by Amentum in support of the Department of the Army, Army Materiel Command (AMC) Joint Munitions Command (JMC) for the operation and maintenance of the Hawthorne Army Depot (HWAD) located in Hawthorne, NV.

Hawthorne Army Depot (HWAD) stores conventional munitions, demilitarizes, and disposes of unserviceable, obsolete and surplus munitions; and maintains serviceability through inspection and renovation to ensure munitions readiness. Acuity will be responsible for demilitarizing and disposing of unserviceable, obsolete, and surplus and dispose of conventional ammunition, missiles and other related munitions and components.

“We are proud to support the U.S. Army in this complex and highly specialized operation,” said Mike Reynolds, President Global Mission Solutions “Our team brings well-tested and adaptable methods, agility and deep domain expertise to support the Army’s mission.”

The Army initially awarded the contract to DynCorp International, which Amentum acquired in November 2020.

