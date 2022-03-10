Vintage Wine Estates Enhances Retail Shareholder Passport Program by Partnering with Stockperks

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vintage Wine Estates, Inc., (Nasdaq:VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE”), one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, and Stockperks, the premier retail investor engagement company, announced today the launch of VWE’s Shareholder Passport Program on the Stockperks app.

Extensive benefits accrue to VWE shareholders at both the Gold (minimum 500 shares held) and Platinum (minimum 1,000 shares held) levels, including discounts on wine purchases, access to exclusive events, complimentary wine tastings and a shareholder concierge service. The offer represents compelling shareholder benefits and an ongoing opportunity to engage with and recognize individual investors.

Terry Wheatley, President of VWE, commented, “ The Shareholder Passport Program is about retail investors who have an affinity for wine, who enjoy the experience of wine and want to feel rewarded for that relationship. Wine creates community and we have partnered with Stockperks for their innovative app-based platform to actively engage with and recognize our individual investor community year-round.”

“ Vintage Wine Estates is not only a fantastic collection of exceptional wine brands and experiences, but a true innovator in investor relations and retail investor engagement. We’re excited to partner with VWE to make their Passport program even stronger,” said Agnies Watson, President and Co-founder of Stockperks.

For more information about Stockperks, visit stockperks.com. To access the Vintage Wine Estates Shareholder Passport Program, download the Stockperks app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

To learn more about Vintage Wine Estates, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose mission is to produce the finest quality wines and provide incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 15th largest wine producer in the U.S. selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10 to $150 at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing premium segment of the wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the $10 to $20 price range. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at www.vintagewineestates.com.

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It’s the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of engaged, informed and loyal individual investors, and everyone is invested in the company’s success.