TNS Boosts European Reach With Addition of Bolsas y Mercados Espaňoles

RESTON, Va--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS) has entered into a new partnership to become a data vendor and connectivity provider with Spain’s principal stock exchange, Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME). TNS can now offer market data and order entry access to the Spanish Equity Market SIBE platform (the exchange’s own electronic trading platform) as well as Mercado Español de Futuros Financieros (MEFF) derivatives.

BME manages all Spanish stock markets, operating Bolsa de Madrid, Bolsa de Barcelona, Bolsa de Bilbao, Bolsa de Valencia plus the derivates exchange MEFF.

TNS connects to BME via its BME London Hub in Equinix LD4 and Interxion LON1. These connections provide TNS clients with access to all BME systems and services located at its main site and DR site in Madrid.

“BME is a fantastic addition to our portfolio,” said Jeff Mezger, TNS’ Vice President of Product Management. “TNS brings extensive experience in managing multicast market data and in providing solutions which scale with ever-expanding bandwidth requirements. We have significantly invested in our data portfolio over the last few years enabling us to provide access to most European equities, including CBOE Europe, Euronext, LSE, Borsa Italiana, Nasdaq OMX Nordic, SIX Swiss and Vienna Stock Exchange. We can also extend BME access and market data to any location globally via our global backbone which has been designed to minimize network latency and packet loss.”

Working with a provider like TNS brings many benefits. The administrative burden of complex exchange contracts and paperwork can be removed as TNS is a registered data vendor. Partners and clients can also reduce costs by removing the need for infrastructure investment benefitting from TNS’ mutualized exchange connections and backbone. This allows trading firms to focus on their core business instead of diverting the attention of internal resources to maintain an extensive infrastructure.

TNS brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.

