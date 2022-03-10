First National Bank & Trust Company of Okmulgee Selects CSI’s NuPoint® Core Platform to Implement Reliable Banking Solutions

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Oklahoma-based First National Bank & Trust Company of Okmulgee has selected its NuPoint® core platform to offer comprehensive solutions that enhance the banking experience for customers.

First National Bank & Trust, which has four branches throughout Oklahoma, began searching for a new core platform after experiencing product limitations and service outages with its previous provider. Through CSI’s NuPoint core platform, First National Bank & Trust plans to streamline banking services, provide enhanced support to customers across all channels and leverage the latest industry technology.

“After speaking with other NuPoint users, it became clear that CSI has the experience and technology needed to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Kyle Powell, president and CEO of First National Bank & Trust Company of Okmulgee. “We look forward to building a great relationship with CSI and continuing to provide customers with the excellent service they expect.”

In addition to core banking services, First National Bank & Trust will take advantage of CSI’s online and mobile capabilities, website design services and payments solutions. CSI’s payments tools and digital banking solutions are fully integrated with its core processing platform, providing convenience and continuity for customers who are looking to complete banking tasks remotely.

“At CSI, we remain dedicated to providing industry-leading technology and unparalleled customer service, enabling our community banks to efficiently achieve their goals,” said Gio Mastronardi, group president, CSI Enterprise Banking. “I am confident that First National Bank & Trust and CSI will be true partners in implementing innovative solutions to help the bank drive growth for years to come.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 50 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Kings.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

To learn more about First National Bank and Trust Company of Okmulgee, visit https://www.mybankfnb.com.