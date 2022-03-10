PathAI and Cleveland Clinic Announce Collaboration to Build Digital Pathology Infrastructure and Evolve Use of AI-Powered Pathology Algorithms in Research and Clinical Care

BOSTON & CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for pathology, and Cleveland Clinic today announced a five-year strategic collaboration that will focus on leveraging PathAI’s quantitative pathology algorithms both to conduct new translational research and for use as clinical diagnostics in multiple disease areas. This collaborative effort combines PathAI’s AI-based platforms with Cleveland Clinic’s clinical expertise and multi-modal data to unlock a broad implementation of next-generation pathology diagnostics.

“Our commitment is to provide the best possible care for our patients, and it is increasingly clear that AI-powered pathology can radically enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment selection,” said Dr. Brian Rubin, chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute at Cleveland Clinic. “By doing this work, we’re able to maximize the value of machine learning for our patients and fuel deeper innovation that can result in better outcomes.”

The collaboration will enable the digitization of hundreds of thousands of pathology specimens, creating millions of whole slide images across multiple disease areas. By linking this digital pathology data with clinical and molecular data, Cleveland Clinic and PathAI will have a rich multi-modal dataset to conduct research using PathAI’s technology platform and menu of pathology algorithms. The partnership also will provide educational opportunities for Cleveland Clinic faculty and trainees, with the goal of enabling the development and usage of AI-powered pathology diagnostics to improve patient care. Cleveland Clinic will become an equity holder in PathAI as part of this agreement.

PathAI will gain access to the digitized pathology slides to develop and improve its AI-powered algorithms, as well as clinical information for research and validation purposes all of which have been de-identified to protect patient privacy. Cleveland Clinic’s medical team will provide expertise to ensure algorithms are fit-for-purpose in both clinical and research settings.

“This exciting collaboration accelerates PathAI’s mission to provide precision pathology for everyone. Cleveland Clinic is the ideal partner, with its many leading clinicians, educators, and researchers who are committed to transforming patient care across disease areas,” said Dr. Andy Beck, CEO of PathAI. “We see an incredible opportunity to accelerate innovation in precision pathology and to use our strengths to bridge communities in the healthcare ecosystem including patients, biopharma, and academic research.”

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology. PathAI’s platform promises substantial improvements to the accuracy of diagnosis and the efficacy of treatment of diseases like cancer, leveraging modern approaches in machine and deep learning. Based in Boston, PathAI works with leading life sciences companies and researchers to advance precision medicine. To learn more, visit pathai.com.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 67,554 employees worldwide are more than 4,520 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,026-bed health system that includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 19 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2019, there were 9.8 million total outpatient visits, 309,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 255,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

Editor’s Note: Cleveland Clinic News Service is available to provide broadcast-quality interviews and B-roll upon request.