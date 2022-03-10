CDK Global Shifts Auto Retail Software Paradigm; Unveils CDK Unify at NADA Show 2022

CDK Unify enables delivery of a flexible, intuitive interface for dealerships that provides simplified and personalized access to key CDK applications, and new, role-based workflows—all in a unified, cloud-based touchpoint.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading automotive retail technology company, will unveil CDK Unify, a new program set to transform automotive retail software for the ever-evolving dealership of today and tomorrow, at NADA Show 2022 in Las Vegas, March 11-13. Unify enables delivery of a flexible, intuitive interface for dealerships that provides simplified and personalized access to key CDK applications, and new, role-based workflows—all in a unified, cloud-based touchpoint.

The program unveiling and a live demonstration will be held in the CDK exhibit theater in booth #2701W on March 11 at 9 a.m. PT and streamed live at cdkglobal.com/nada2022.

“The automotive industry continues to be defined by change. Dealers must deliver on what consumers have grown to expect, and there’s no longer time to train staff on complicated software. Dated processes and workflows hold dealerships back even further,” said Mahesh Shah, chief product and technology officer, CDK Global. “In a world focused on simplicity and convenience, the ability to access key applications, specific tasks and critical workflows can make or break a dealership’s productivity—and ultimately impact the consumer experience.”

With general availability slated for the fourth quarter of this year, CDK is seeking input from dealers and OEMs during the final stages of development to refine, test and validate key features and functionality that will be available at launch.

After the initial release, Unify will enable delivery of enhanced CDK workflows and third-party solutions with greater frequency and regularity—amplifying CDK’s commitment to being an open and universal partner at the center of the automotive ecosystem.

Dealer and OEM partners interested in participating in the Unify program can apply at CDKUnify.com.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.