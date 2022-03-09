Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Pri Shumate as Chief Marketing Officer for the Columbia Brand

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Pri Shumate as Chief Marketing Officer for the Columbia brand. In this role, Pri will report to Joe Boyle, Executive Vice President and President of the Columbia brand, effective March 14, 2022.

“Pri is a consumer-obsessed marketing leader with global experience in demand creation,” said Joe Boyle. “I feel certain that her background and dynamism will help drive continued growth for the Company.”

“We are excited to have Pri join our team leading the marketing efforts in the largest brand in our portfolio,” said Tim Boyle, Chairman, President and CEO of Columbia Sportswear. “Having a leader of her caliber will pave the way for an even better 2022.”

“I am really excited about growing the Columbia brand and the business by diversifying and expanding our consumer base,” said Pri Shumate. “I hope to educate people on the quality of our products and the values of our brand, and to harness our team's creativity to inspire people to go outside, fulfilling Columbia’s mission to unlock the outdoors for everyone.”

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.SOREL.com, and www.prana.com.

