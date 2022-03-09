KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Monroe Capital Income Plus ABS Funding, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital Income Plus ABS Funding, LLC (MCIP 2022-1), a securitization backed by a portfolio of primarily recurring revenue and middle market corporate loans.

MCIP 2022-1 is a $425.0 million securitization managed by Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC (“Monroe” or the “Collateral Manager”), an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. The securitization consists of $261.375 million Class A fixed-rate notes, $44.625 million of Class B fixed-rate notes, $36.125 million of Class C fixed-rate notes and $82.875 million of subordinated notes, which expect to receive payments from a portfolio of recurring revenue loans (“RRLs”), and middle market loans (“MMLs”).

The collateral in MCIP 2022-1 may contain up to 75% RRLs. The RRL strategy focuses on first-lien senior loans to software and technology companies with a minimum level of recurring revenue and low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. Despite the low level of earnings, the obligors in the portfolio usually have strong liquidity profiles and loan covenants. The portfolio presented to KBRA contains exposures to 64 obligors and has an overall K-WARF of 3567, which equates to a weighted average portfolio assessment between B- and CCC+.

Monroe is an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC established in 2004, with $12.7 billion of committed and managed capital under management as of Dec. 2021. Monroe currently manages $4.0 billion in middle market and broadly syndicated loan CLOs across 13 outstanding transactions. Since its founding, Monroe has invested nearly $5 billion within its Software, Technology, & Recurring Revenue (“S.T.A.R.R.”) strategy. The senior management team has extensive industry experience.

KBRA’s preliminary ratings on the Class A and B Notes considers timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date. KBRA’s preliminary rating on the Class C Notes considers ultimate payment of interest and principal by the applicable stated maturity date.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology, the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology, and the ESG Global Rating Methodology.

