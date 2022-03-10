Colgate Announces its 60th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase and New $5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.47 per share, an increase of $0.02, payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The Board of Directors today also authorized the repurchase of shares of the Company's common stock having an aggregate purchase price of up to $5 billion under a new share repurchase program, which replaced the Company's previous $5 billion share repurchase program authorized in 2018. Repurchases under the new program will be made from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions at the Company's discretion and in accordance with requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company will commence the repurchase of shares of the Company's common stock under the new program after March 10, 2022. As of January 31, 2022, the Company had approximately 840 million shares of common stock outstanding.

This dividend and the new share repurchase program reflect a continuation of the Company's long history of consistently returning cash to shareholders.

