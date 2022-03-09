Southern Spine Announces Center of Excellence Partnership Together With Integrated Pain Associates

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Spine, LLC, an ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturer of implants and instruments for spinal surgery based in Macon, Georgia, announces that it has formed its first Center of Excellence together with Integrated Pain Associates (IPA) in Killeen, Texas. “We are excited to partner with IPA as we continue to train Interventional Pain Physicians to utilize the StabiLink MIS Interlaminar Fixation System,” said John E. Hart, CEO of Southern Spine. “IPA has a broad range of experience with devices such as our StabiLink® Interlaminar Fixation System within the interventional pain market. IPA has been instrumental in helping to streamline this minimally invasive approach for treating patients with a wide range of spinal disorders.”

“We are honored to partner together with the Southern Spine Team and look forward to educating other interventional pain physicians on the benefits of the StabiLink® Interlaminar Fixation System,” said Elodie Day, the CEO for IPA. Integrated Pain Associates specializes in custom treatments that address the root causes of chronic pain, with the goal of reestablishing function in the patients’ everyday life. IPA’s board certified pain management physicians understand that no two patients are the same and customize individually constructed treatment plans that are both holistic and multidisciplinary. IPA doesn’t just treat symptoms, they create a customized treatment plan for the patient that gets them back to doing everything they love free of pain.

Patients and physicians are demanding procedures that fill the void between non-surgical spine treatments and the more traditional, invasive spinal fusion procedures. The StabiLink® MIS Interlaminar Fixation System successfully addresses this “void” in treatment options for many patients and physicians especially at L5-S1. The main benefit of the patented StabiLink® Interlaminar Fixation System is the placement between the spinous processes on the lamina, and away from the neural elements including the spinal cord and spinal nerves. The patented “Laminar Lock” design of the StabiLink® implant creates an ideal containment area for the maximum amount of bone graft material to optimize bony fixation between the spinous process. Patients who select to undergo a procedure with the StabiLink® Interlaminar Fixation System may experience less pain, reduced operative time, and less blood loss when compared with those undergoing more invasive procedures involving the use of pedicle screws and rods.