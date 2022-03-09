FIT Introduces QSFP-DD800 Connector / DAC Solutions at OFC 2022

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foxconn Interconnect Technology (6088.HK) (“FIT”), a leading connective solution provider creating powerful connections for a better world, will jointly exhibit the QSFP-DD800 interconnection with Broadcom's low power Active Copper Cable (ACC) PHY (BCM87850) and MultiLane’s ML4039EN BERT in the Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition (“OFC”), which will be held on March 8 to 10, 2022 in San Diego, USA.

The new generation of communication technology (5G/6G) realizes various possibilities of cloud applications, and also brings higher cloud transmission demand. The explosive growth of traffic requires higher bandwidth. 800G is the fastest transmission speed in the market, which allows an upgrade of switch data rate from 12Tbps to 25.6Tbps / 51.2Tbps.

“We are honored to cooperate with Broadcom / MultiLane to show our interconnect solution, and demonstrate its execution of 5GAIoT strategy,” said Mr. Joseph Wang, CTO of FIT Hon Teng. "Last year, we established a few new pillars of corporate priorities, and building the future of 5GAIoT is one of them."

MultiLane is leading the development of test solutions for 800G passive and active copper cables, as well as their enabling active silicon. Their portfolio of BERT, DSO and TDR products and solutions offers unique capabilities that are crucial for the development of the 800G ecosystem.

“Our goal is to always be early to build innovative products and solutions in close collaboration with our partners, like Broadcom and FIT, that enable our customers to keep up with the bandwidth and performance requirements of today’s technological breakthroughs,” said Elias Khoury, Product Line Manager at MultiLane.

At OFC, the world's largest optical networking and communications exhibition, FIT demonstrates its QSFP-DD800 solution. The solution not only supports the data center companies, telecom operators, switch makers, server makers and test equipment operators to complete the innovation design, but also helps our partners to approach carbon neutrality. With the technology of optimization and immersion cooling application in the 800G interconnect products, FIT provides relevant solutions that support lower energy and carbon consumption.

About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (“FIT”):

FIT Hon Teng Limited (6088.HK), is a market leader of interconnect solutions for mobile devices, digital computer and consumer electronics, communication infrastructure, automotive, industry and medical applications and connected smart devices. For more information about FIT, please see: www.fit-foxconn.com.

About MultiLane:

MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance test services, signal integrity design services, and fully automated, turn-key test solutions. In addition, MultiLane develops high speed ATE modules that fit in wafer-scale automated test systems such as Advantest’s V93K platform. For more information, please visit www.multilaneinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.