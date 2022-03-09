‘Workstipation’ is Real: New MiraLAX® Survey Reveals Two-Thirds of Americans ‘Hold it in’ to Avoid Pooping at Work

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As many Americans make their way back to their workplaces for the first time in nearly two years, it’s no surprise that concerns are at an all-time high. While so many may be thinking about the fear associated with the pandemic, many are worried about the freedom and comfort they experienced using the bathroom when working from home that is about to be taken from them. A new survey commissioned by MiraLAX® found one in five American office workers cited having to use the office bathroom as a prime reason they are stressed about the return to the office amid the pandemic, with the prospect causing some dire effects on their digestive health. In fact, 66% of Americans admit to holding in their bowel movement at work to avoid using the workplace restroom. As a result, this has caused a staggering 64% of workers to become constipated, leading to an uncomfortable phenomenon MiraLAX® has coined “workstipation” - the stress associated with “going” at the office resulting in a backed-up gut.

To help combat this troubling trend and allow more workers to feel comfortable doing their business at work, MiraLAX® is introducing “Workstipation Reform,” a digital campaign aimed at empowering officegoers to advocate for better conditions and etiquette in their workplace bathroom. Through shareable social content and a branded microsite, the brand aims to provide the digital tools for consumers to help enact change in their respective workplaces, including a multipurpose poster that can be customized to physically improve their office bathroom.

“As more and more workers return to their offices and are forced to revisit pre-pandemic bathroom habits, workstipation is likely to rear its ugly head,” said David Ball, General Manager and Vice President Marketing – Digestive Health at Bayer. “With so many workplace bathrooms considered uncomfortable, it is important Americans are armed with effective solutions, like MiraLAX®, when constipation arises to aid in helping them go comfortably.”

Of the many issues Americans have with their workplace bathrooms, some of the top complaints include thin toilet paper (44%), bad smells (43%), bathroom stall gaps (37%), coworkers that try to speak while in a stall (34%) and the off-putting sounds coming from other stalls (34%).

Coupled with the aforementioned grievances, 71% of Americans are simply uncomfortable using their office bathroom because they are self-conscious in their own right. In fact, half of respondents feel that way because they use the restroom longer than others, 40% worry coworkers will judge them for how long it takes them to use the bathroom and 40% are anxious about taking time away from work. As a result, nearly two thirds (63%) admit they use a restroom outside of their workplace during the workday to avoid using their workplace bathroom.

The survey also found that American workers note that they would feel more comfortable pooping at work if there were completely private stalls with no gaps (51%), ultra-soft toilet paper (43%), a speaker system with music (38%) and clean toilet seat covers (38%).

To help quell these workplace bathroom worries, beginning today through March 31, MiraLAX® invites consumers to share their workplace bathroom pet peeves on Twitter, using the hashtags #Workstipation, #MiraLAX and #Sweepstakes and tagging @MiraLAX, for a chance to win a “bathroom comfort” prize pack*. The prize pack addresses many of the issues Americans have with their workplace bathrooms and aims to make going more pleasant for one lucky winner and their coworkers. The deluxe package includes a bulk supply of MiraLAX®, a speaker set, one-year supply of ultra-soft toilet paper, a diffuser and essential oils set, a UV cell phone sanitizer and a $1,000 gift card, among other items. For more information on how to participate and for the official rules, please visit https://bit.ly/3peNEGZ.

“Americans deserve to feel comfortable when it comes to pooping at work, in spite of the many reasons workplace bathrooms can be a less-than-ideal experience, as avoiding going can cause much discomfort,” noted David Ball. “While we may not be able to stop your chatty coworker from talking to you over the stall, decrease the size of bathroom stall gaps or reduce the smells coming from the bathroom, we’re here to help Americans with their work-related constipation relief so they can go as comfortably as possible when in the office.”

For those experiencing constipation or workstipation, MiraLAX® is the #1 brand choice for effective, gentle occasional constipation relief. Unlike stimulant laxatives, MiraLAX® is an osmotic laxative, meaning it works naturally with the water in your body to hydrate, soften and ease stool through the colon. Since it works naturally with the water in your body, MiraLAX® provides complete, comfortable and predictable relief without causing harsh side effects so that users can maintain their daily lifestyles.

For more information about MiraLAX, please visit www.miralax.com.

About MiraLAX®

MiraLAX® is the #1 brand choice for effective, gentle occasional constipation relief. The laxative works naturally with the water in your body to hydrate, soften and ease, unblocking your system. MiraLAX® provides complete, comfortable and predictable relief without causing harsh side effects so that users can maintain their daily lifestyles.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans, general population, was commissioned by MiraLAX between September 10 and September 14, 2021. Approximately 1,300 of the 2,000 respondents surveyed were currently employed. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE MIRALAX “WORKSTIPATION REFORM” SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, at least 18 and the age of majority in their state of residence. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 3/9/22 and ends 3/31/22. For Official Rules, which govern, visit https://bit.ly/3peNEGZ. Sponsor: Bayer HealthCare LLC.