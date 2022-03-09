Ampersand Announces Partnership with the City of Houston’s Hire Houston Youth Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ampersand, a Houston-based, VC-backed, HR technology company that upskills aspiring young professionals and connects them with high-growth businesses, has partnered with the City of Houston’s Hire Houston Youth program to prepare Houston youth for professional opportunities.

As a part of this partnership, Ampersand customized a portion of its proven 50 hours of curriculum to upskill and prepare the young professionals applying for the Hire Houston Youth program. The exclusive curriculum showcases 35 lessons, five modules and four hours of content to help prepare the next generation of Houstonians to enter the workforce. These asynchronous courses cover a wide array of topics, ranging from: professional development to employee rights and basic workforce skills to job application preparation.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Houston and its Hire Houston Youth program, as we are strongly committed to Houston’s success, ” said Allie Danziger, CEO & Co-Founder of Ampersand. “Since starting the business last year, we have seen thousands of professionals gain benefit from the platform, and placed hundreds of interns into growing businesses, all with overwhelmingly positive feedback on the impact that Ampersand has made to enhance the internship experience on both sides. We are excited by this partnership and aim to introduce a similar curriculum to cities with similar career development initiatives throughout the country to further develop the next generation of the workforce.”

Before young professionals can be hired by the City of Houston, they must go through Ampersand’s program in order to be equipped and prepared with the necessary tools and resources to be successful in the available positions. Hire Houston Youth receives thousands of applications for 500 coveted roles. The young professionals that do not receive job offers will still have access to Ampersand’s platform, which will prepare them for success in future roles.

In the press conference on March 7, 2022 announcing this partnership and application deadline extension through April 1, 2022, Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “Together we can empower an entire generation and in turn build towards a better, more prosperous Houston.”

Ampersand is a VC-backed technology start-up on a mission to eliminate the education-to-employment skills gap and create a scalable solution to connect growing businesses and aspiring professionals. The company was founded by serial entrepreneur, Allie Danziger, in 2020 and has already worked with thousands of professionals to democratize access to paid internships at high-growth businesses. With over 50 hours of asynchronous and live job skills curriculum, Ampersand provides aspiring young professionals with mentorship, gamified and Gen-Z focused learning courses that teach essential workplace skills and access to paid internship opportunities.