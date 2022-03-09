TrimTabs Asset Management Relaunches Itself as 'FCF Advisors'

At FCF Advisors, we wield the power of free cash flow analysis to uncover true quality in companies.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FCF Advisors (FCF = free cash flow) is the new name for TrimTabs Asset Management, a 2011 spinoff from TrimTabs Investment Research. The new name is accompanied by new branding and two new websites: FCF-Advisors.com for our advisory and index business, and FCF-Funds.com for our in-house ETFs and those we sub-advise.

TrimTabs is a well-known name on Wall Street – primarily for equity liquidity research – but, for the past decade, TrimTabs Asset Management’s mission has been refining the analytical power of free cash flow factors to better identify Quality companies.

Ten years ago, when we first saw the potential of this approach, marketing and branding were the last things on our mind. We had a singular focus: deep research into how free cash flow data rather than company earnings could inform a better Quality Model. Factors in this model combine to identify the companies with current strong business performance, as well as those with the greatest chance of beating the market over the full economic cycle.

This approach has little to do with share buy-backs or other elements of equity liquidity. Instead, everything we do comes from free cash flow analysis.

This made the name change to FCF Advisors an obvious decision.

Bob Shea, CEO and Chief Investment Officer comments:

“Our Free Cash Flow Quality Model is simply a better predictive tool for Quality investors. By moving beyond the uncertainty of company earnings data, we have delivered a more reliable indicator of current Quality. After all, if you cannot trust your inputs, how can you count on the results?

Furthermore, the model has demonstrated superior predictive power for outperformance over the cycle, and strong correlation with ESG and sustainability scores: Morningstar scores both our Quality ETFs a maximum five out of five for sustainability, placing the FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) and FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) in the top 10% of all funds globally.”

There are a variety of ways to leverage our Free Cash Flow Quality Model:

choose from a range of ETFs (TTAC, TTAI, DFNV, DFRA and DFHY) invest in underlying names through separately managed accounts integrate the outputs of our model through 50+ fully customizable indices

Visit FCF-Funds.com and FCF-Advisors.com to find out more.

