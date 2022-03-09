PROMPERÚ: Peruvian Trade Mission in Dubai Will Reach Deals for US$30 Million

Peruvian farmer participates in business roundtable with international buyers. Peru has one of the most well-recognized coffees in the world. (Photo: PROMPERÚ)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In order to generate business, establish strategic alliances and help consolidate trade relations between Peru and the Middle East market, the Dubai 2022 Multisectoral Trade Mission was held in the United Arab Emirates on March 8 and 9, an event that marks the return of the face-to-face business missions of the country, reported the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ).

This commercial tool, within the framework of Expo 2020 Dubai, will have the participation of 44 SMEs, 90% of them from the different regions of Peru.

The companies that will participate in the business roundtable cover the export sectors, as well as tourism and business investments. On the side of international buyers, tour operators and investors, 57 international buyers from the United Arab Emirates (20), Taiwan (8), South Korea (6), India (13), Russia (4) and the other Countries of the Gulf (6) are participating.

Peruvian companies under the umbrella of the sector brands Super Foods Peru, Alpaca del Peru, and Cafés del Peru will show the best of their exportable offers, as well as the diversity of Peruvian ingredients, especially superfoods, nowadays in high demand by consumers in the United Arab Emirates.

The Trade Mission, which expects to make 400 business appointments with commercial expectations for US$30 million, will also give a strong boost to the national tourist activity, and to business investments, by showing that Peru is a safe and reliable destination, with solid economic foundations.

The Dubai 2022 Multisectoral Trade Mission, together with the Arab Health Dubai fairs (January 24-27) and the Gulfood Fair (February 13-17), which projected US$23 million in potential business, is part of the commercial promotion strategy raised by the Peruvian government with the aim of securing more than US$70 million in business, tourism and business investments by 2024.

In the last five years, Peru's exports to the United Arab Emirates have been growing at an annual rate of 8%. Last year, the shipments exceeded US$813 million. It is estimated that total exports to this market, under an optimistic scenario, will reach US$1,346 million by 2025.