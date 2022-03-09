HeyRenee Pilot Results Confirms Appeal of Services from Thousands of Elderly Americans as National Opinion Research Council (NORC) Validates Growing Market Need for Patient/Caretaker Healthcare Assistance

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeyRenee, the innovative healthcare assistant designed by the founders of Heal, Dr. Renee Dua and Nick Desai, today announced the results of its Alpha pilot program, showing statistically significant clinical improvements for more than 80 elderly, polychronic Americans, as well as the results of an independent survey conducted by NORC (National Opinion Research Council) at the University of Chicago.

The pilot program, conducted by Clinical Program Manager Dr. Whitt Virgin Downey, showed that HeyRenee:

Reduced average systolic blood pressure in hypertensive patients by 25.2 mmHg

Improved blood sugar control by 17% among diabetic patients

Increased health literacy by 73%, which is important because health literacy is a core measure of patients' abilities to manage their own healthcare

Closed 46% of open care gaps - including vaccines, mammograms and other key preventive health measures

Improved patient satisfaction with their own PCP by 310%

Earned a +92 Patient and +100 Caretaker NetPromoter Score on HeyRenee

“The data proves our core thesis which is that healthcare is hard and HeyRenee makes it easy," said Dr. Renee Dua, MD, Cofounder and Chief Medical Officer of HeyRenee. “HeyRenee works because we handle healthcare tasks for patients - and their caretakers. When a patient needs medication, we deliver it. When they need a ride to the doctor, we arrange it. When they need telehealth, we make it one-click. When they need to take their vitals, we remind them," she added. "We do the hard work, so they don't have to."

The results of HeyRenee's pilot complement its findings from NORC, in which over 1,100 seniors and 1,150 caretakers were surveyed extensively. According to the survey, seventy percent of polychronic seniors don't have a coordinated care plan and 61% lack a single point person to care for their health. Seventy-two percent of caretakers - often adult children - spend more than three hours per week caring for their aging loved ones, and 60% of caretakers feel overwhelmed or stressed by their caretaking tasks. Less than one in five seniors or caretakers use digital health tools, yet over 62% are likely to use tools like HeyRenee to save time, improve health and feel peace of mind.

“Americans are overwhelmed, and they need help," says Nick Desai, CEO of HeyRenee. "The time for siloed, fragmented care is over. Care coordination works to improve patient lives and lower healthcare costs. HeyRenee delivers that coordination to aging Americans in a manner that preserves the independence they desire and delivers the respect they have earned," continued Desai. “Perhaps the most interesting stat is that we improve people's perception of their own PCP, without burdening the already overworked PCPs themselves with anything more to do. Doctors are architects of care plans that we put into action - benefitting all stakeholders in healthcare."

"We are very blessed and beyond excited to be a part of HeyRenee’s exciting new program. With HeyRenee in our household, it has given us a great tremendous help to keep on top of things regarding our health and keep us away from the hospital. It is great to know that there's help out there to keep us hopeful, stress-free, and better ourselves. We are very thankful to have been introduced to this new program because we are doing so much better than before," said Eugenia Dominguez (age 76) and Fabian Dominguez (age 81).

“I feel more secure in my home and I don’t feel stressed anymore. It has helped me feel more comfortable going out. I feel that you guys care and I have people looking out for me and my health problems. I’m happy with you guys, my health and overall I feel better than I have ever felt! Many kudos to HeyRenee for the patience and attention that you give us,” said Jackie Ruiz (age 60).

Based on the pilot data and the NORC study, HeyRenee is accelerating its vision to be the first-ever digital patient-centric healthcare assistant designed for polychronic Americans and their caretakers. To achieve that vision, HeyRenee is focused on easy and effective voice, text, and touch interfaces for often low health technology literate patients.

