UNest Announces H&R Block® as Exclusive Tax Preparation Partner to Help Families Maximize Refunds

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNest, a leading fintech company that makes it easier than ever for parents to save and invest in their kids’ future, today announced H&R Block as its exclusive tax preparation provider for the 2021 season. The collaboration offers UNest families a seamless and convenient way to file their tax returns and manage their unique financial needs.

The agreement brings together two purpose-driven companies and bolsters UNest’s position as the leader in holistic saving and investment solutions for young families. H&R Block joins UNest’s rich ecosystem of partners, providing parents with direct access to the easy-to-use accounting platform at an exclusive rate.

“The past year has been really challenging for parents,” said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, Founder & CEO of UNest. “Taxes are just another headache for them, which is why we’re proud to partner with H&R Block to help alleviate the stress. The company simplifies the process and guarantees a maximum refund at a time when they have never been more vital for families.”

UNest customers who file their taxes with H&R Block's Online products will receive a discounted rate on their eligible filing, plus a portion of their purchase invested into their UNest account. By filing with the exclusive tax-prep partner, members are guaranteed the maximum refund possible, access to experienced tax professionals, and a variety of ways to file.

After a chaotic two years, tax season is returning to normal. Historically, the tax filing deadline is April 15th, but this year, it has been moved to Monday, April 18th, 2022, due to Emancipation Day falling on April 15th.

