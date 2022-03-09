Equideum Health and Warrior Centric Health Partner to Optimize Care for United States Veterans and their Families

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Equideum Health (formerly ConsenSys Health), a ConsenSys partner and Mesh portfolio company creating Web3 person-centered healthcare and research networks, announced that it is partnering with Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® to align its Veterans Incentivized Coordination and Integration (VICI) and Health Utility GridTM (HUGTM) initiatives with WCH’s solutions that enable healthcare facilities to optimize veteran care as Authorized Warrior Centric Health Facilities™.

By aligning Equideum Health’s person-centered Data Integrity and Learning Networks (DILNs) – beginning with VICI and the first HUGs – with WCH’s health system-centered tools and specialized approach, WCH’s enterprise customers will now have a groundbreaking end-to-end pathway to access, engage, and directly empower veterans and their families. This integrated approach will accelerate achievement of the new partners’ shared mission to positively impact veterans' experiences in health settings across the United States.

“Enabling Warrior Centric Health’s application suite to be powered by VICI’s veteran self-sovereign health information represents an early and tangible success of our partnership, which will also include joint education and outreach programs to accelerate the deployment of this unique offering and its benefits to veterans,” says Heather Leigh Flannery, Founder & CEO of Equideum Health.

WCH estimates that the Warrior Community – including veterans, reservists, National Guard members and their families – accounts for around 25 percent of patients served by commercial healthcare facilities. Due to the harsh conditions of military service, veterans are often sicker than the general patient population and require treatment that is specialized and culturally aware to improve health outcomes. Because financial accountability for payment for these uniquely complex healthcare needs is fragmented across a variety of health plans and points of care, veterans experience great challenges in achieving clinical and financial integration.

“This partnership is a win-win for both organizations, force-multiplying each other's unique capabilities to improve the care of veterans and their families,” says Ron Steptoe, CEO of Warrior Centric Health. “In short, our collaboration accelerates the potential to relieve a major pain point and achieve the promise of health equity for the Warrior Community.”

The combined VICI and WCH offering leverages a number of emerging technologies to enable warrior community members to take control of their health and health-relevant information from many sources, while keeping it both private and clinically actionable for their care teams.

This platform empowers veterans, through timely application of trusted, privacy-preserving artificial intelligence (AI), to match resources with needs, enhance care, and transform real-time learning into action for providers at WCH’s Authorized Warrior Centric Health Facilities™.

Collaboration across the platforms forges the technology applications necessary for institutions to break out of centralized, siloed modes of population health management by optimizing education, advocacy, outreach, sustainable engagement, and care for veterans and their families.

Based on Equideum Health’s Data Integrity and Learning Network (DILN) architecture, featuring a unique combination of public and private blockchain, data interoperability, tokenization, decentralized artificial intelligence, and Azure Confidential Computing, DILNs will host a range of decentralized applications for use by individuals and enterprises. Fundamental to the DILN architecture are fine-grained privacy and consent controls that encourage individual healthcare consumers to access and use these applications that would otherwise be prohibitive due to excessive complexity and concerns related to privacy.

WCH’s Warrior Centric Solution SuiteTM – including its WarriorMarkTM Analytics & Insights application – will benefit from integration with VICI’s decentralized veteran-centric datasets, drawing on health and health-relevant information provided by veterans that use VICI. As with all VICI applications, it is the veterans themselves that own their health data and control to whom it is provided and why.

WarriorMark™ Analytics & Insights incorporates a wide range of collected, vetted, and validated data sources to deliver the information and insights hospitals need to make the critical decisions required to build and maintain an effective Warrior Centric program.

Both VICI’s and WCH’s applications are hosted on Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, which provides capabilities to manage health data at scale and to make it easier for healthcare organizations to improve the patient experience, coordinate care, and drive operational efficiency, while supporting security, compliance, and interoperability of health data.

“Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare helps patients access care on their own terms and interact directly with health teams. It simplifies routine tasks for better patient satisfaction and care transparency,” notes Tianna Umann, Innovation Architect, in the Office of the CTO, Microsoft’s Industry Solutions. “It is inspiring to see these two Microsoft partners innovating together on Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare to help health systems enhance United States veteran experience.”

Building on Equideum Health’s alliance with Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services and its collaboration with Linux Foundation Public Health, VICI will deliver its first services in 2022. The company will announce further product, partner, and corporate details in the coming months.

Equideum Health (formerly ConsenSys Health), a ConsenSys Mesh portfolio company and ConsenSys partner, builds Web3 person-centered healthcare and research networks called Data Integrity and Learning Networks (DILNs). DILNs feature self-sovereign identity, fine-grained verifiable consents, advanced privacy preservation and decentralized data liquidity across enterprise and individual data silos. DILNs are implementations of the company’s Elevated ComputeTM platform, powered by Ethereum, tokenization, decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), and confidential computing. Equideum Health’s DILNs prioritize populations with uniquely complex healthcare needs and aim to improve population health and clinical outcomes by impacting access, equity, quality, personalization, engagement and empowerment.

A founding member of the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA), Equideum Health is innovating in the field of privacy-preserving clinical trials matching, e-consent, and precision medicine applications. As an active participant in multiple Linux Foundation organizations, the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and IEEE SA Open initiatives, Equideum Health is driving standards development and harmonization efforts necessary for the success of healthcare public-private partnerships in a Web3 world.

Learn more about our vision, offerings, and accomplishments at equideum.health.

Warrior Centric Health® provides hospitals and health systems with a groundbreaking digital platform that enables them to deliver comprehensive, best-practice population health management to the vast Warrior Community. It is the only fully-realized population health solution of its kind. WCH is a Supplier Diversity - Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™, a Microsoft for Start-Ups® company, a Vizient® Awarded Supplier, and a DoD/Air Force SBIR/STTR Technology Company.

Visit https://warriorcentrichealth.com or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook for more information