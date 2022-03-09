Allison Transmission Announces Collaboration with Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation on Walk-In Van Program

Uprate variants of Allison Transmission's 1000 Series™ and 2000 Series™, equipped with its next-generation electronic controls platform, will be integrated into Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation’s new powertrain combination for its MT walk-in van chassis. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that uprate variants of the Allison 1000 Series™ and 2000 Series™ transmissions will be integrated into Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation’s (FCCC) new powertrain combination for its MT walk-in van chassis. The transmissions will be equipped with Allison’s next-generation electronic controls platform. Built on decades of evolution and experience and combined with state-of-the-art microprocessor and software operating system technology, the platform is capable of delivering advanced communications, functional safety, cybersecurity and over-the-air programming.

“Allison has long shared in our commitment to innovation and excellence, which is why we’re excited to once again partner with them on these latest updates to our walk-in van product lineup,” said Greg Baker, Commercial Product Manager for FCCC. “These new Allison transmissions will provide a number of important enhancements and features to the next generation of our MT chassis.”

FCCC’s walk-in van chassis will provide customers with increased productivity and proven fuel economy. Designed for commercial vehicles in on-highway applications including walk-in vans, the Allison 1000/2000 Series transmissions, upgraded with its next-generation controls platform, will be paired with a GM 6.6L engine to offer a rating of up to 380 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The new 1005 Highway Series and 2205 Highway Series models will provide an increase of approximately 40 hp over Allison’s current 1000/2000 Series transmission ratings. Production of the MT walk-in van chassis with this new powertrain is planned to begin later this month.

Allison implemented numerous hardware and software enhancements to support the capabilities offered by the new controls platform, including a new Control Module as well as a new software operating system, controls and calibration software and cyber security infrastructure.

“By combining Allison’s proven fully automatic transmissions with next-generation electronic controls, we’re able to provide fleets with innovative technology they can rely on,” said Ryan Milburn, Vice President of Product Engineering at Allison Transmission. “We’re proud to partner with FCCC to deliver a light commercial vehicle chassis designed to increase productivity and efficiency for our mutual customers.”

The uprated 1000/2000 Highway Series transmissions will feature a standard five-year warranty, allowing FCCC and its fleet customers to leverage Allison’s network of more than 1,400 Allison Authorized Distributors and Dealers around the globe to access the products, training, service and support customers demand.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC)

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) is a leading manufacturer of gas, diesel and alternative-fuel chassis for the medium-duty pick-up and delivery markets. FCCC supports its industry-leading chassis with a comprehensive suite of services, including 24/7 factory direct support, a nationwide service network with more than 400 dealers in the U.S. and Canada, and an official customer-support mobile app. FCCC also manufactures chassis for the motor home, school bus and shuttle bus markets. FCCC is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. For more information, visit fccccommercial.com or call 1-800-FTL-HELP.