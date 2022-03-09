Synergis Software Rebrands Adept Engineering Document Management with Increased Investments to Accelerate Growth

QUAKERTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synergis Software, a global leader in engineering document management and workflow solutions, today announced a rebrand and new website in synchrony with major investments in product development and customer success. These initiatives will fast track the company’s delivery of superior products and services to their global customer base.

“We see so much opportunity to have a positive impact on the customers we serve, which is why we’re making major investments in the company," states Scott Lamond, vice president of marketing at Synergis Software. "We want our brand to align with our mission of transforming the way our customers work— providing greater clarity, control, alignment, and harmony—so they can accelerate engineering projects, streamline operations, reduce risk, and lower costs." Watch the rebrand video.

The Adept platform is used by 120,000 users worldwide, including Dow Chemical, Con Edison, Amazon, Merck, and General Mills, and is managing over $1B in digital assets.

“Adept manages billions of dollars of digital assets containing priceless Dow intellectual property, with thousands of users across several dozen global sites," says Teresa Yang, Product Manager, Document Management, Dow Chemical.

Synergis is committed to accelerating the company’s growth and elevating the value delivered to customers with significant investments in their products.

“We’re tripling the size of our software development organization. By the end of 2022, our team will have grown by 218% in just two years,” explains Todd Cummings, vice president of research and development at Synergis. “The added positions include developers, QA staff, product managers, DevOps, SCRUM Masters, and User Experience professionals. Key leaderships roles are in place to help us refine the processes, tools, and methods we use to develop and deliver more value, faster.”

Synergis is investing substantially in the Adept platform, including the upcoming release of a new, integrated visualization solution for 2D and 3D engineering designs and other document types, along with major new feature enhancements and support for new versions of mainstream CAD systems. A new Cloud version of Adept is underway for customers who want to lower their IT costs and simplify deployment and upgrades.

“We’ll continue to build on Synergis Software’s legacy of extraordinary, love-based service and treating customers like family," adds Lamond. Toward that end, Synergis is expanding its customer success team, developing an online “Adept Academy”, and launching three new services options, including:

Ongoing Technical Consulting - Customers can work one-on-one with a dedicated Adept technical consultant on a regular basis to improve their Adept environment, streamline processes, remove roadblocks, and increase the value of Adept to their organization. Synergis experts will provide strategic and technical guidance on nearly any type of project to help customers reach their goals.

Remote Adept Administration - Customers can outsource the day-to-day application management and administration of Adept to our experienced technical staff to keep their resources focused on what’s most important to their business. Our managed services will help keep our customer’s Adept environment optimized and lower operating costs.

Adept Server Hosting - Customers can outsource the hosting of their entire Adept Server environment to free up IT resources, lower operating costs, and improve security.

Synergis Software’s focus and investments in service and support will help maintain their strong leadership position in the market, as validated in the rankings on the G2 software review site.

“We couldn’t have arrived at this moment without 30 years of thoughtful, collaborative, and visionary support from our customer community and the individuals who have shaped us,” added Lamond. “We’re grateful for their influence as we build our future together.”

About Synergis Software

Synergis Software is a global leader in document management and workflow solutions and is the creator of Synergis Adept software. Adept serves more than 120,000 users across dozens of industries providing fast, centralized access to design and business documents in a secure, collaborative environment. Adept Integrator connects enterprise applications so critical data and business processes can flow seamlessly across the entire IT infrastructure.

Named the customer service leader in the global engineering information management market by Frost & Sullivan and ranked in the Top 5 globally by Helpdesk International for three consecutive years, the company's commitment to its customers is unwavering.

Founded in 1985, Synergis Technologies, LLC is headquartered in Bucks County, PA and is privately owned and funded. For more information, visit SynergisSoftware.com.