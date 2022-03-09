EPC and Analog Devices Collaborate to Deliver up to 2 MHz Switching Frequency for the Highest Density DC-DC Converters Using GaN FETs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPC announces the availability of the EPC9160, a dual output synchronous buck converter reference design board operating at 2 MHz switching frequency that converts an input voltage of 9 V to 24 V to a 3.3 V or 5 V output voltage and delivers up to 15 A continuous current for both outputs. Thanks to the high switching frequency the converter size is very small, only 23 mm x 22 mm for both outputs, and the inductor height is only 3 mm.

The high density and thickness of the design plus the 2 MHz switching frequency make this solution ideal for automotive console applications, where 2 MHz switching frequency is preferred, and computing, industrial, consumer, and telecom power systems requiring small size and a very thin profile. eGaN® FETs provide the fast switching, high efficiency and small size that can meet the stringent power density requirements of these leading-edge applications.

The EPC9160 reference design uses the EPC2055 enhancement-mode GaN FET and the LTC7890 two-phase analog buck controller with integrated GaN drivers.

The LTC7890 100 V low Iq, dual, 2-phase synchronous step-down controller is fully optimized to drive EPC eGaN FETs and integrates a half bridge driver and smart bootstrap diode. It offers optimized near-zero deadtime or programmable deadtime and programmable switching frequency up to 3 MHz. The quiescent current of 5 uA (V IN = 48 V, V OUT = 5 V, CH1 only) enables very low standby power consumption and excellent light load efficiency.

The EPC2055 40 V eGaN FETs offers 3 mOhm max R DS(on) , 6.6 nC Q G , 0.7 nC Q GD , 1.3 nC Q OSS and zero Q RR in a super small 2.5 mm x 1.5 mm footprint and can deliver up to 29 A continuous current and 161 A peak current. The excellent dynamic parameters allow very small switching losses at 2 MHz switching frequency.

The efficiency of the EPC9160 is greater than 93% for 5 V output and 24 V input. In addition to light load operating mode and adjustable dead time, the board offers UVLO, Over-current protection, and power good output.

Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC commented, “GaN FETs ultra-low switching losses enable operations above 2 MHz, with the new analog controller customers now have a full ecosystem able to work above 2 MHz. We are delighted to work with Analog Devices to combine the benefits of their advanced controllers with the performance of GaN to provide customers with the highest power density and low component count solutions that increases the efficiency, increases power density, and reduces system cost.”

“The Analog Device’s LTC7890 is designed to fully exploit the high performance of EPC’s eGaN FETs for high power density solutions,” said Tae Han, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Analog Devices, “The LTC7890 offers higher switching frequency and optimized deadtime that competes well above the current solution in the market while operating in very lower power consumption. With these new controllers, customers can take advantage of the very fast switching of GaN for the highest power density.”

Price and Availability

The EPC9160 demonstration board from EPC is priced $300.00 each and is available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc

For more information on the LTC789 from Analog contact Tae Han (Tae.Han@analog.com)

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit https://www.analog.com