ZenBusiness Joins Small Business Digital Alliance as Founding National Member

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZenBusiness, the only one-stop guided platform to help entrepreneurs launch, run, and grow a successful business, has joined the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) as a National Member. As a founding member of the SBDA, ZenBusiness will work closely with other leading businesses, elected leaders and administration officials to connect current and aspiring entrepreneurs with the digital tools and resources for their businesses.

ZenBusiness joins some of the nation’s leading companies spanning a host of industries to offer specialized guidance to America’s entrepreneurs including: Amazon, Square (Block, Inc.), Comcast, Google, Meta, PayPal, Principal Financial Group, TriNet, Venmo, Verizon, and Visa.

“Today, every small business is a digital business. Finding customers, managing the books, and delivering products or services all require new levels of digital expertise,” said ZenBusiness Co-Founder and COO Shanaz Hemmati. “We are extremely proud to be part of this amazing group helping the nation’s heroic entrepreneurs and small business owners master the digital tools they need to find success.”

The SBDA is a new public-private co-sponsorship between the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Business Forward, Inc., a non-profit organization working with small business leaders in support of policies promoting America’s economic competitiveness, focused on connecting entrepreneurs with critical digital tools and resources to start and expand their businesses to scale for success, including in the burgeoning e-commerce economy.

ZenBusiness will work closely with the SBDA to support the country’s growing small business sector by providing small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs access to some of its business formation, education and financial services tools. In addition, the team at ZenBusiness will take part in briefings, panels and host trainings to help these individuals leverage new digital tools in their businesses.

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness, a Public Benefit Corporation, is the only one-stop guided platform tailored for the entrepreneur’s journey to launch, run, and grow a successful business. Empowering the new generation of entrepreneurs, ZenBusiness provides innovative tools, fintech, and world-class educational resources to support millions of small businesses on their journey to success -- all at an affordable and clear price. By giving entrepreneurs what they need -- worry-free services, frontline support, and an all-inclusive platform -- ZenBusiness makes taking the leap towards building a better life as easy as possible, allowing business owners to achieve a state of Zen. Founded in 2017, ZenBusiness is based in Austin, Texas. Visit www.ZenBusiness.com and follow @zenbusinessinc for more information.

About SBDA

The Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) is a joint co-sponsorship agreement between the SBA and Business Forward that brings together major players, influencers, and companies in the tech, e-commerce, benefits, and other industries to help small businesses connect with digital tools and reach new customers through expanded opportunities through trainings, tools, and expansion of their digital networks – free of charge. To learn more, visit www.smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com