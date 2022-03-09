Ideoclick Partners With Quartile to Help Brands Navigate Advertising Across Amazon, Instacart, Google and Walmart

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ideoclick, Inc., the provider of the industry’s leading e-commerce optimization platform, today announced a partnership with Quartile to help brands navigate the evolving e-commerce advertising landscape across Amazon, Instacart, Google and Walmart. The partnership is part of a broad strategy to deliver best-in-class products and services to an evolved marketplace.

Ideoclick is selecting key strategic partners to enhance and augment its in-house product offering. Quartile, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-powered ad optimization platform, was selected to deliver expanded advertising capabilities across geographies and channels. The partnership will allow Ideoclick to continue providing its core managed and cross platform services while also expanding the company’s technology and reporting capabilities. Key features being added to the Ideoclick Pulse platform:

Automated management : Eliminates manual configuration of ad groups, freeing up sellers to focus on strategy. Sellers can set their goals and priorities and let the technology do the rest.

: Eliminates manual configuration of ad groups, freeing up sellers to focus on strategy. Sellers can set their goals and priorities and let the technology do the rest. Unified campaign reporting : Includes a consolidated view of retail media reporting across Amazon, Instacart, Google and Walmart.

: Includes a consolidated view of retail media reporting across Amazon, Instacart, Google and Walmart. Product-level optimization: Enables sellers to optimize campaigns at the product level to maximize sales, lower the advertising cost of sale (ACoS), and improve margins.

“Retail media networks are on the rise and brands are increasingly looking to consolidate their view on advertising spend from a strategic, tactical and reporting perspective,” said Ben Winters, chief market officer at Ideoclick. “This partnership brings the best of both worlds together by combining Ideoclick’s in-depth marketplace expertise with the latest technology. Quartile’s platform is a proven success and will help Ideoclick extend best-in-class capabilities to the appropriate market segments. Combined with our in-house technology stack, Quartile will be a winning ingredient in a larger partner strategy.”

“Our team is passionate about helping brands grow their businesses online,” said Canaan Schladale-Zink, chief revenue officer at Quartile. “E-commerce advertising is constantly evolving, and we’re excited to pair our proprietary machine learning technologies with Ideoclick’s years of subject matter expertise to help brands increase their sales, no matter what size their business is.”

For more information about Ideoclick’s e-commerce advertising solutions and its partnership with Quartile, visit our website.

About Ideoclick

Founded in 2008 by former Amazon executives and harnessing over 200 years of Amazon experience, Ideoclick provides the industry’s leading e-Commerce Optimization Platform, delivering a unique combination of cloud-based software, subject matter expertise and insight to businesses that sell on Amazon and beyond. Ideoclick works with brands to solve challenges, unlock data-driven insights, and add automation to help them reach further, move faster, and win more. Today, Ideoclick manages more than 20 million Amazon standard identification numbers and helps hundreds of brands achieve transformative results. For more information, please visit: www.ideoclick.com.