Electreon and Destia to develop wireless charging in Finland

TEL AVIV, Israel & VANTAA, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electreon intends to enter the Finnish market through a collaboration with Destia, the biggest infrastructure service company and a leading provider of charging infrastructure services in Finland. The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and as part of the collaboration, the companies will first showcase the wireless charging solution to potential customers by integrating the Electreon wireless system to a commercial electric vehicle (EV). This will give fleet operators the opportunity to experience the benefits of wireless charging in operation.

The goal of the collaboration is to develop commercial wireless charging projects, where Electreon’s wireless charging system and related operation and maintenance services could be provided as part of Destia’s Charging as a Service solution. Destia offers EV charging solutions for businesses and professional transport, its customers include bus operators, logistics companies, vehicle manufacturers and taxi companies.

Both companies see great potential for wireless charging and wireless Electric Road System (ERS) projects in Finland for different use cases such as buses, delivery trucks, vans, and taxis. ERS deployments can help decrease greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector and create conditions for electric vehicle commercialization.

This MoU is part of Electreon’s strategy to accelerate its penetration to the Nordic market which has a huge potential as an early adopter of electric mobility. Maher Kasskawo, an e-mobility specialist from one of the Nordic region’s leading public transport operators, has recently joined Electreon as the Nordics business development manager to head the company’s efforts. Mr. Kasskawo has multiple years of experience of Nordic e-bus and charging systems implementation and operation.

“We are very excited to establish the partnership between Destia and Electreon in the Finnish market. Combining Destia’s strength in charging infrastructure and services with Electreon’s seamless technology in both static and dynamic wireless charging will be a competitive solution for many operational businesses within the transportation segment,” says Maher Kasskawo, Business Development Manager, Electreon.

“Wireless charging has great potential especially in the professional transport segment, because it can be fully integrated into infrastructure with no visual impacts and cables. Electreon’s wireless charging technology can complement our EV Charging as a Service solution nicely,” says Jere Jokinen, Head of EV Charging at Destia.

About Electreon

Electreon is the leading provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public and commercial fleet operators and consumers. The company’s proprietary inductive technology dynamically (while in motion) and statically (while stopped) charges EVs quickly and safely, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs—making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available today. Electreon works with cities and fleet operators on a charging as a service (CaaS) platform that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation. For more information, visit electreon.com.

About Destia

Destia is the biggest infrastructure service company in Finland. Our services cover the entire infrastructure life cycle from design to construction and maintenance. We create urban construction innovations and smart infrastructure solutions that facilitate the movement of people, goods, services and energy as part of northern life. We build tomorrow’s infrastructure with the unique sense of infrastructure of more than 1,600 professionals. Destia’s revenue amounted to approximately MEUR 565 in 2020. Destia is part of the international Colas Group.www.destia.fi/en/