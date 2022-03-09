Owlet’s Award-Winning Dream Sock Now Available for Children Up to Age 5 with New Dream Sock Plus

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) announces the launch of the Owlet Dream Sock Plus, building off of its smart monitor system and technology, the award-winning Owlet Dream Sock that tracks sleep and provides personalized insights about a baby’s sleep-related needs. The Dream Sock Plus is designed for children from birth up to 5 years of age (or 55 lbs). Now, parents can continue to understand their child’s sleep as they grow.

“The need for a good night's sleep doesn’t end after 18 months and with the Dream Sock Plus, we’re providing a solution that parents have long been asking Owlet for,” said Kurt Workman, co-founder and CEO of Owlet. “We are thrilled to be able to offer the award-winning Dream Sock technology to families for use over a much longer period of time. Having monitored over 1 million babies, Owlet’s mission has always been to empower parents with the tools, training, and support they need to help keep their baby happy and healthy.”

The Dream Sock Plus wraps comfortably around a child’s foot, and parents can view sleep quality indicators in the App, including wakings, heart rate, and movement. The Dream Sock Plus communicates via Bluetooth to a nearby Base Station and sends the information via WiFi® to the Owlet Dream App (available for free on iOS and Android). Additionally, the Dream Sock Plus communicates the baby’s sleep status to the included bedside Base Station and the free Owlet Dream App. Both will let parents know when the child may need their assistance to sleep soundly. Parents are also able to view sleep status, sleep history, and the overall quality of sleep in the Owlet Dream App.

​​The interactive Owlet Dream App includes week-by-week content for a baby’s first 18 weeks and also provides free, unlimited access to Owlet’s award-winning, personalized infant (ages 4-12 months) sleep learning program, designed by sleep and parenting experts.

Available in the U.S. only, the Owlet Dream Sock Plus is priced at $359 and is available at owletcare.com and includes the Dream Sock sensor, Base Station and three sizes of fabric socks to grow with your child up to 55 pounds. The Dream Sock Plus can be paired with the Owlet Cam ($149), creating our most intelligent baby monitor system yet and the most advanced snapshot of your child’s sleep from birth to kindergarten. Existing Dream Sock customers can purchase an extension pack for $69, which includes an additional sock size.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help further that belief. To learn more, visit owletcare.com.