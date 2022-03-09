Shopping Leader Slickdeals Hires First Female in C-Suite Using Mogul’s Retained Executive Search Services

Diversity recruiting leader Mogul, Inc. has placed Erin Gehan at Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers (Photo: Business Wire)

Diversity recruiting leader Mogul, Inc. has placed Erin Gehan at Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers, today announced that it has hired its first female member of the C-suite. Erin O’Malia Gehan will now serve as Chief Marketing Officer. The online deal site used Mogul’s executive recruiting services to hire Gehan as part of its retained search strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Erin to our team. She has the perfect mix of experience to help support our goal of helping savvy shoppers win at shopping, and we are confident that she will be a great asset to Slickdeals,” said Josh Meyers, CEO, Slickdeals.

Gehan, based in Los Angeles, CA, will oversee marketing, business development, and sales at Slickdeals. Gehan’s prior experience includes serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing at eHarmony, CMO of Candy Club and Vice President of Marketing at Pharmavite. Gehan holds a Masters in Business Administration from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Southern California.

Though Slickdeals has used Mogul for other placements, this is the firm’s first C-Suite placement with the HR disruptor, which is also one of the fastest-growing online resources for diverse talent.

“Hiring a Chief Marketing Officer is an important undertaking, and thanks to Mogul’s 5-step, fully diversified search processes, the process was a smooth one. We knew we were in good hands,” said Daniel Choi, Senior Vice President of People at Slickdeals.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers, where consumers interact to share and discover the most up-to-date information on online shopping deals and coupons. Through the power of crowdsourced intelligence, Slickdeals has saved its 12 million savvy shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge; and its Slickdeals Rewards program. Slickdeals consistently ranks in the Top 100 most visited sites in the U.S. per Alexa and is one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

About Mogul

At Mogul, our vision is to unlock the world’s greatest potential. We support diverse individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and cultivate meaningful success, through pioneering technology solutions and inclusive community.

An innovator in the $200 billion global recruitment market, Mogul is a diversity recruitment platform and one of the world's largest resources for diverse talent. We partner with the Fortune 1000 and the world's fastest-growing companies to attract and advance top diverse talent — from entry-level to executive and board-level worldwide — through our market-leading software and executive recruitment services. Our long-time clients include hundreds of top companies and Fortune 1000 organizations such as Anheuser-Busch, Bain & Co., The Hershey Company, The Honest Company, Shopify, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare.

With our rapid growth, Mogul supports, invests in, and provides free resources for the economic advancement of individuals in need globally, through international partners such as the United Nations.

Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. Magazine, “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes, and “Top Online Learning Platform” by Entrepreneur.

With market-leading HR technology, fully diversified recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them.