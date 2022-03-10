Resurgens Adds Platform Investment with Superna, a Leader in Unstructured Data Protection, Management & Security Software

ATLANTA & OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resurgens Technology Partners, a software-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Superna, Inc. (“Superna” or the “Company”), a leading provider of unstructured data protection, management and security solutions for scale-out network-attached storage (“NAS”) systems.

Superna’s core product—disaster recovery automation—provides mission-critical functionality that is necessary for many organizations to execute efficient data failover. Furthermore, its additional solutions—ransomware detection, file history audit and data copy to cloud—provide highly valuable functionality to maintain and secure storage environments. Superna is the number one provider of such functionality to the leader in scale-out NAS storage, Dell EMC Isilon. Dell EMC Isilon is ranked number one on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage and, according to IDC, boasts the largest market share in the Scale-Out NAS and Object Storage Appliance market.

Superna is committed to partnering with its customer base to identify opportunities for innovation within the Dell EMC Isilon universe and expansion within other key segments of Dell storage and beyond. With a diverse customer base of over 2,700 entities spanning a broad array of industries, the Company’s solutions are purpose-built to help IT teams better manage and protect their unstructured data.

“ Our customers encounter data management challenges across all aspects of the data life cycle, and now with Resurgens’ sector expertise at our side, we can fully realize our strategy to manage, protect and secure data wherever it lives,” said Superna President Andrew MacKay.

Resurgens will look to partner with the Superna team to solidify the Company’s leadership in the market by launching additional products and features, improving go-to-market strategies, expanding the team and capitalizing on opportunities in adjacent segments.

“ With the rapid and accelerating growth in unstructured data, hyperscaler infrastructure adoption and ongoing cyber threats from bad actors, it’s an exciting and critical time in the storage market—and Dell and Superna are proven second to none,” said Wayne Williams, Operating Partner at Resurgens and Executive Chairman of Superna. “ We’re tremendously excited to work with the Superna team to continue to grow its product and technology offerings to address an array of today’s value-added needs in support of IT storage systems.”

“ We are excited to partner with Andrew and the team at Superna—a true market leader in a high growth segment within data storage,” said Resurgens Managing Director Fred Sturgis. “ We look forward to beginning the journey together.”

This investment marks Resurgens’ eighth platform investment, continuing to expand on its mission and momentum of partnering with lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Sampford Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Superna.

About Superna, Inc.

Superna is a leading provider of solutions that help corporations protect, manage and secure their unstructured data. Superna supports over 2,700 customers spanning a broad array of industries who depend on the Company’s simple and easy-to-use products to protect and secure billions of files stored on scale-out network-attached storage systems. Superna was founded in 2003 and is based in Ottawa, ON.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional professionals located in Austin, London and Silicon Valley.