PointClickCare Expands Its Network Throughout the State of Kentucky to Improve Connectivity Between Healthcare Entities

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare Technologies, the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient’s journey, today announced it is expanding its network throughout the state of Kentucky through a collaboration with the Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA), which is dedicated to sustaining and improving the health status of the commonwealth’s citizens.

As an investment in technology statewide, KHA will sponsor this platform for all its hospital association members. The collaboration will arm participating Kentucky hospitals with real‐time insights to support high‐risk patients across the healthcare continuum. The goal is to close communication gaps across care settings to streamline care transitions, improve coordination, and reduce readmissions.

"This partnership is the next step to deliver more effective patient care in the state,” said Melanie Moch, Vice President of Data and Health Information Services at KHA. “By partnering with a care collaboration platform, our providers will now have access to valuable patient insights as they move through the healthcare system and the ability to breakdown silos and liberate information on patients.”

KHA selected PointClickCare because of the breadth and depth the technology can provide, at both a macro level and the detailed patient information care teams rely on each day.

“Since 2018, we’ve been working with hospitals across Kentucky to optimize care collaboration in the state,” said Ben Zaniello, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at PointClickCare. “Through this partnership, PointClickCare will provide the opportunity to coordinate not only within hospital walls, but across the healthcare ecosystem and other points of care in the continuum.”

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, an important hub for many rural critical access hospitals in the state, is one of the providers that has already experienced the benefits of the platform, since most patients in their emergency department (ED) are transfers from other care centers.

“These are highly complex patients who have had numerous hospital encounters, but with PointClickCare’s Emergency Department Optimization (EDO) technology, we’re able to avoid sifting through paperwork and save time by utilizing the patient notification tool to help in the assessment of the current episode, as many patients come to us that cannot share their medical history,” said Andrew Maxwell, ED Manager at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, a member of KHA.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. PointClickCare's single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 25,000 long‐term, acute and post‐acute care providers, and over 1,600 hospitals use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare, please visit pointclickcare.com.

About Kentucky Hospital Association

Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) was established in 1929. The Association represents hospitals, related healthcare organizations and integrated healthcare systems dedicated to sustaining and improving the health status of the citizens of Kentucky. The Association is headquartered in Louisville.