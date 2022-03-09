Billtrust Partners with Procede Software to Speed Payments and Improve Cash Flow for Heavy-Duty Truck and Commercial Vehicle Customers

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced today it has joined with Procede Software, a heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, to help their customers get paid faster, grow revenue and increase profitability. Billtrust’s leading cloud-based accounts receivable (AR) software will integrate with Procede’s dealer management software, Excede® and offer customers a complete solution for automated, electronic invoicing and digital payments, as well as access to Billtrust’s Business Payments Network, which maximizes supplier electronic payments.

With a strong client roster of heavy equipment dealers, Procede Software chose Billtrust to help its heavy duty commercial vehicle customers maximize their ability to invoice electronically and get paid digitally, increasing efficiency.

“Procede Software continues to build our Certified Partner ecosystem with industry-proven solutions that bring our customers real value,” said Larry Kettler, CEO, Procede Software. “Partnering with Billtrust provides our customers state-of-the-art accounts receivable management paired with expertise in electronic invoicing and integrated digital payment optimization.”

“We’re proud and excited to help Procede Software’s customers automate their accounts receivable operations,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “With modernized AR practices, Procede’s customers will benefit from automatically delivering invoices, enabling them to avoid the labor and expense of manually keying invoice data while embracing digital B2B payments, giving them the ability to accept payments through their preferred channels.”

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

