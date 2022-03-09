Generational Equity Advises Envirodyne Laboratories in its Sale to TXE Capital

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its Envirodyne Laboratories Inc. to a TXE Capital. The acquisition closed December 31, 2021.

Located in Houston, Texas, Envirodyne Laboratories, Inc. (ELI), is a Full Service NELAP Accredited Environmental Analytical Testing Laboratory. The Company has been performing Environmental Testing, for over 30 years. ELI’s employees have over 48 years of experience in the environmental industry.

The Company’s services include methodologies for Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP), ICP-MS (Metals), Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometer (GC/MS - Organics), Ion Chromatograph (IC), Microbiology, Wet Chemistry and more.

Additional Services and Capabilities, include: Sample Collection, Pretreatment Program Monitoring, Industrial Waste Discharges, Environmental Regulatory Programs, e.g. National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) (Wastewater Treatment Plants) monitoring, Water Analysis, Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), Drinking Water Bacteriological Testing Program, Water Quality Parameters (WQP), Storm Water Monitoring, Technically Based Local Limits (TBLL), Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP), Solids and Sludge Management Testing, Soil Analysis, and other related services.

TXE Capital, (TXE) located in Houston, Texas, was founded in 2013 and focuses on buying and operating industrial small-cap businesses in the laboratory, testing, and inspection sectors. TXE’s competitive advantage is rooted in its partners deep operating knowledge in this niche space and through its high touch sourcing methods.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Gary Milleson, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, David Robinson established the initial relationship with ELI.

“It was truly a pleasure working with the owners of ELI, Tanny Busby and Laura Bonjonia to bring their business to a successful close. We were able to work through a couple of challenges strictly because of how strongly our client and the buyer wanted the transaction to work,” said Milleson.

