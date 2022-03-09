Incenter Adds Mortgage Due Diligence and Document Management to its Offerings through Edgemac

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. & ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on its mission to improve the performance of the mortgage industry, Incenter LLC has added Edgemac to its family of 11 companies.

Founded in 2006, Edgemac helps investors, originators and other industry participants evaluate loan quality so they can make informed risk management decisions when buying, selling or securitizing mortgages. The company offers loan file due diligence and related document management services to support the closing, purchase, sale and securitization of residential and business-purpose mortgage loans.

Staffed by professionals with decades of experience in mortgage origination, operations, capital markets, due diligence and document management, Edgemac understands clients’ needs because they have been there, in their shoes.

“In an industry that is always balancing the competing needs for agility and risk management, Edgemac’s services are a welcome addition to Incenter’s offerings,” said Bruno Pasceri, President, Incenter. “The company is well-positioned to help institutions capitalize on the active MSR trading, securitization and purchase markets, separately and with our other Incenter firms.”

“This is an exciting time for Edgemac to join Incenter, and complement sister companies in the capital markets, title underwriting, appraisal management and additional segments,” said Robin Auerbach, President, CEO and Founder of Edgemac. “I’m thrilled to collaborate with likeminded leaders who share a strong commitment to advancing the mortgage industry.”

About Edgemac

Founded in 2008, Edgemac is an advisory firm that provides due diligence and document management solutions. Its suite of services offers clients options that help manage risk and create process efficiencies without major capital expenditures. The company is committed to providing high quality solutions using proprietary technology and an experienced workforce. Edgemac’s clients include banks, investment banks, Trustees, investors, government entities, mortgage companies and other financial institutions. For more information, see edgemac.com.

About Incenter LLC

Incenter ideates and deploys innovative solutions for optimizing business performance in the mortgage and specialty finance industries. The company is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and employs 2,000 professionals across its sub-brands. For more information, please visit www.incenterms.com.