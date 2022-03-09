SchoolMint to Partner with LPTFA to Renovate Historic Warehouse in Downtown Lafayette into State-of-the-Art Global Headquarters

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolMint®, the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management and positive behavior products for K-12 education, announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement with the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority (LPTFA) to occupy and renovate a historic warehouse property in downtown Lafayette.

In the summer of 2020, SchoolMint moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Lafayette, LA, and has since been evaluating options for a permanent location. “We were very keen on the historic downtown area and were looking for the right location to become a national showcase facility for our company,” said SchoolMint CEO Bryan MacDonald. “We toured numerous locations, but were especially impressed with the area LPTFA has been transforming into a Technology, Arts, and Media campus. We are beyond excited for the opportunity to occupy this historic location and transform it into a world-class technology facility with LPTFA’s support and commitment.”

The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority supports the City of Lafayette through a range of finance-related programs and community involvement efforts. According to LPTFA Executive Director Kevin Blanchard, “The trust has made tremendous progress over the years and its investments are paying dividends for the city, downtown, and the LaPlace neighborhood. We could not be more grateful that SchoolMint shares our vision for this area and is excited to invest in downtown and the neighborhood.”

SchoolMint will be the latest company to create a significant number of jobs in Downtown Lafayette’s growing technology sector. Downtown Lafayette Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud noted, “SchoolMint’s decision to invest in and make downtown their global headquarters demonstrates the important role downtown plays in recruiting companies and talent to the Hub City and signals we have what it takes to continue landing economic development projects.”

The future SchoolMint headquarters was first built in the 1950s by long-time Lafayette contractor Horace Rickey, Sr. The renovation will preserve the character of the original warehouse, including two large ceiling cranes that will remain intact. Lafayette-based architectural firm ACSW has been engaged to support the project. ACSW is also a downtown firm with a rich 40-year history of designing award-winning facilities in the Lafayette area, including UL Lafayette Moore Park at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field baseball stadium, Southside High School, and the City Club at River Ranch. Co-founder Eric Crozier said, “We look forward to working with SchoolMint and LPTFA to create a world class technology center and breathe new life into the historic warehouse site.”

Commercial Advisor Ryan Pécot with Stirling Properties led the transaction. Pécot said, “Bringing a nationally-recognized technology company like SchoolMint to Lafayette continues the Silicon Bayou initiative and Lafayette’s emergence as a technology hub. I was happy to help connect LPTFA, ACSW, and SchoolMint on this project. It will continue the transformation of this part of Downtown Lafayette.”

The LPTFA began construction to restore the warehouse in 2021. They expect to bid out the remainder of the construction work related to interior improvements for SchoolMint around the beginning of the second quarter. Construction timelines are still being finalized, but SchoolMint hopes to occupy the newly renovated site in late 2022.

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving more than 11 million students and families in more than 16,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) solutions for K-12. With products that put the family experience first while generating powerful insights, SchoolMint is committed to helping schools attract and enroll more students, families and teachers, and retain them for years to come. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.

About LPTFA

The LPTFA is dedicated to using its financial resources in a manner that benefits the City of Lafayette. The LPTFA is self-supporting and its operations, programs, and projects are funded solely by self-generated revenues. LPTFA has never received any tax or other budget appropriation or funding from the City of Lafayette or the State of Louisiana for its operations and has never requested such funds. The LPTFA has recently begun construction on a 70-unit market-rate apartment building on Monroe Street.

About ACSW

ACSW Architects focuses on bringing innovative thinking and smart design to the region. With a history spanning over 40 years and a portfolio that includes many recognizable projects throughout Louisiana, ACSW is known for designing award-winning projects for all typologies from master planning and interiors to commercial and civic architecture. Their experience includes new-building design, exterior renovations and additions, interior renovations, as well as programming, overall campus planning, and community engagement. Their team of 20 professionals is led by three principals - Eric Crozier, Chad Abell, and Gregory Damico.

About Stirling Properties

Stirling Properties is one of the most diversified full-service commercial real estate companies in the country. Regionally focused and nationally acclaimed, they specialize in Commercial Advisory Services, Brokerage, Development & Redevelopment, Asset & Property Management, and Investments over a wide array of property types across the Gulf South. Connect with Stirling Properties on the web at www.stirlingproperties.com, “like” us on facebook.com/stirlingproperties, follow us @StirlingProp on twitter.com/StirlingProp or subscribe to our Stirling Insights blog.