Mednow Named Great Place to Work® 2022 Best Workplaces For Women

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (“Mednow'' or the “Company”) (TSXV:MNOW; OTCQB:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is proud to announce that Mednow has been named on the Great Place to Work® 2022 Best Workplaces for Women list.

The Great Place to Work® 2022 Best Workplaces for Women list is created following a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This includes direct feedback from employees of hundreds of various organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence interval with a ± 5% margin of error1. As per Great Place to Work®, in order to be eligible for the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women list:

“… organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year, have a minimum of 15 female employees, and at least 90% of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender. Great Place to Work® determined the BEST based on the overall Trust Index score from female employees.”2

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is an initiative striving to provide global data on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes Best Workplaces around the world in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. To learn more about Great Place to Work®, visit their website at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find them on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Mednow Inc.

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, and doctor consultations.

