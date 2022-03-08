AHF Decries Passage of Florida’s Hateful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AHF today decried the Florida State Senate’s passage of HB1557, the Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

“HB 1557 is pure and simple a hateful, homophobic bill that will do enormous damage to LGBTQ+ students, their parents, teachers and counselors throughout Florida,” said Mike Kahane, AHF’s Southern Bureau Chief. “We urge Governor DeSantis: if you truly care about Florida schoolchildren, Do NOT sign this bill!”

Over the past week, AHF spearheaded rallies with hundreds of advocates at the Walt Company in both Orlando, FL and Burbank CA, the company’s headquarters, trying to persuade Disney—which has an enormous presence in Florida between Walt Disney World in Orlando and its thousands of LGBTQ+ employees, fans and customers there and across the globe to speak out publicly in opposition to the legislation.

“Shame on Disney's CEO Bob Chapek,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “You have lost any claim to corporate responsibility by abandoning your staff, your audience and the citizens of Florida to the ravages of hate. History will judge you very poorly.”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.7 million clients in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare