Darigold Renews Fundraising Partnership With Regional Girl Scout Councils for 2022 Cookie Season

Darigold is partnering with Girl Scout councils throughout the Northwest to support Girl Scout Cookie(TM) season by providing financial assistance for Girl Scouts who might otherwise not be able to participle in Girl Scout activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Darigold, Inc., the marketing and processing arm of Northwest Dairy Association, is teaming up with Girl Scout councils across Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming as part of the annual Girl Scout CookieTM season to provide financial assistance for Girl Scouts who might otherwise not be able to participle in Girl Scout activities.

Funds from this year’s Milk and Cookie campaign will be dedicated to supporting participation in Girl Scout programs focusing on leadership and diversity, equity, and inclusion. With the addition of Girl Scout’s new cookie, AdventurefulsTM, Darigold is proud to be supporting today’s dreamers as they embark on adventures that will last a lifetime.

Throughout the month of March, Darigold will donate a portion of sales from every half-gallon carton of Darigold milk sold at participating retailers to the partnering Girl Scout councils. Participating retailers include Albertsons, Fred Meyer, QFC, Safeway, and Harmons Neighborhood Grocer.

Five years ago, Darigold and Girl Scouts of Western Washington began a partnership with a purpose. The partnership has since expanded to include multiple Girl Scout councils in neighboring states. To date, the partnership has provided more than $120,000 to partnering councils, and Darigold expects this year’s program to raise an additional $75,000 to support meaningful Girl Scout adventures.

“Nothing goes better with cookies than milk,” said Duane Naluai, chief customer officer at Darigold. “We are happy to partner with Girl Scout councils in many of the communities we serve to strengthen the positive impact of Girl Scouts. We are committed to providing financial support so that girls can be involved with their worthwhile programming and have the chance to benefit from all that Girl Scouts has to offer.”

“Girl Scouts empowered me by improving my social skills. They taught me about money and how to save it. I also learned what to do if someone gets hurt, like first aid. I also learned coding, how to draw, and how to sew. Things I need to take care of myself,” said 10-year-old Zoey, a fourth-grade student and Girl Scout. “Because of being in the cookie program, I was able to pay my way to camp and save money to buy an iPad. My troop did a trip to learn about glassblowing and we went camping to River Ranch. My troop used cookie money to go sleep over at NASA [Johnson Space Center].

Participating Girl Scout councils include: Girl Scouts of Alaska, Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, Girl Scouts Farthest North Council (Alaska), Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage (Idaho), Girl Scouts of Utah, and Girl Scouts of Western Washington.

About the Girl Scout Cookie Program

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches Girl Scouts about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.

Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased from a registered Girl Scout or a local Girl Scout troop via the Cookie Finder on each council’s website. Please visit your local council’s website to check their cookie program dates as they vary for each council. You can also purchase Girl Scout Cookies online and get them shipped directly to your door.

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by nearly 350 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity, and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold, Inc. operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families. For more information, visit darigold.com.