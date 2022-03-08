University of Phoenix Announces Agreement with Aims Community College

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix announces a new academic agreement with Aims Community College that supports building pathways from community college courses to higher degrees at the University. The agreement allows Aims Community College students to take advantage of transfer pathways as well as concurrent enrollment for specific degree programs: RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Science in Management, and Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management.

A specific example in this agreement also allows nursing students at Aims Community College to save on the cost of their education. Under the agreement, University of Phoenix waives the tuition of every sixth course for Aims Community College students who enroll in the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program.

“Aims is excited to partner with University of Phoenix to create more opportunities for our students to pursue higher levels of education, reduce education costs, and expedite graduation timelines,” said Russ Rothamer, Aims Community College Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer. “We are always looking for more ways to foster student success, and this agreement will have a positive impact for many students.”

University of Phoenix has established community college education service agreements across the U.S.

“Our new agreement with Aims Community College opens up opportunities for students to continue their educational journey to higher degrees with in-demand fields,” said John Woods, provost and chief academic officer of University of Phoenix. “We are proud to collaborate with community colleges and help busy working adult students make more efficient use of their studies, time, and money in that journey.”

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to all students, including students of community colleges. Prior eligible credits can cover up to 75% of a student’s bachelor’s degree. Additionally, Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) fees have been waived for students going forward; this assessment evaluates on-the-job training, workplace certifications, military service and experiences for college credit. It can help students save money and graduate faster.

Community college students transferring into University of Phoenix with an associate’s degree can save $144 on every 3-credit course at the University, and lock in with the fixed tuition rate for the completion of their degree program. For more information about the community college transfer rate, visit www.phoenix.edu/communitycollege.

About Aims Community College

As a two-year public college with multiple locations in Northern Colorado, Aims Community College recognizes the important role it plays in each student’s academic and career success. By creating a thriving community built around inclusion and educational opportunity, the goal is for each student to receive an empowered experience that will prepare them for a successful future. Learn more at https://www.aims.edu/.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.