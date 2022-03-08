Walmart Selects Shippensburg, Pennsylvania for New Fulfillment Center, Opening Spring 2022

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Walmart announces plans for a new fulfillment center in southern Pennsylvania to support the retailer’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities. The 1.8M+ square-foot Shippensburg facility will be located at 2281 United Drive and is set to open Spring of 2022, creating up to 600 permanent, full-time jobs across the region.

“We are proud to open a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Shippensburg, which will be instrumental in providing our customers with increased access and faster shipping on millions of every-day low priced items,” said Steve Miller, SVP Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S. “In addition to faster shipping, our investment in Shippensburg will bring a positive impact to the community by bringing even more employment opportunities to a growing local economy.”

Walmart fulfillment centers are an important part of the retailer’s supply chain network. Unlike distribution centers, which are focused on receiving, storing, and distributing product to Walmart stores, fulfillment centers are focused on storing millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers as soon as next-day. The facility is part of a broader initiative to add more capacity into Walmart’s supply chain as the retailer prepares for growth. In Q4 of FY22, Walmart U.S. eCommerce cited 70% growth over the past two years.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in our associates through job promotion and growth while providing new career opportunities to job-seekers in the Southern Pennsylvania region,” said Karisa Sprague, SVP U.S. Supply Chain People. “In addition to competitive compensation and benefits, Walmart also offers industry leading training and development opportunities, such as a college degree 100% paid for by Walmart’s Live Better U. There’s never been a better time to be a Walmart supply chain associate.”

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, stock purchase plan and access to a free college degree.

The Shippensburg fulfillment center is hiring a variety of full-time positions, including the following leadership positions: Assistant General Manager, Human Resources Manager and Operations Managers. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.

Walmart operates seven distribution centers, 160 retail stores and employs more than 60,000 associates in the state of Pennsylvania. In FYE 21, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $28.4 million in cash and in-kind donations to local Pennsylvania organizations.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. In Pennsylvania we serve customers at 160 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ more than 60,000 associates in Pennsylvania. Walmart supports local businesses, spending more than $12 billion with Pennsylvania suppliers in FYE 2021 and supporting more than 155,000 Pennsylvania supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FYE 21, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $28 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Pennsylvania. Learn more at https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.