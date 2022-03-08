California Enters Into a 12-year Contract With Identity Technologies Leader IDEMIA

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEMIA, the global identity leader behind TSA PreCheck® enrollment and the principal issuer of physical and digital driver’s licenses in the U.S., announced today that California has awarded the company a contract that will last up to 12 years and cover delivery of not only traditional driver’s licenses, but also services and technologies that will bring the state further into the age of the digital DMV.

IDEMIA has provided physical ID cards and technology to California for more than 64 years.

IDEMIA’s partnership with the state of California, beyond the production of physical ID cards, includes:

Mobile tablets which will extend the reach of the DMV to California citizens in remote areas

Several new technologies including new card design and security features which will improve the DMV experience and reduce fraud

Support of the California “Cloud First” policy

“It’s a pleasure to work with such a forward-leaning, innovative state and we look forward to continuing the development of new services for residents together,” said Donnie Scott, CEO of Identity and Security, North America at IDEMIA.

About IDEMIA I&S North America

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute’s passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vender Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA’s facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.